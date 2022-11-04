ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Taylor Swift Adds More Dates to 2023 ‘Eras’ U.S. Stadium Run

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

If you were bummed that your city wasn’t on the initial list of dates for Taylor Swift ‘s massive 2022 Eras Tour , Friday morning (Nov. 4) brought some good news. After announcing earlier this week that she will embark on a 27-date U.S. tour that will celebrate all 10 of her studio albums released since 2006, the singer dropped another handful of stadium dates that adds eight more stops to what has already proven to be an out-of-the-box blockbuster run.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” the singer tweeted on Friday morning.

Related

Here Are the Artists Opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers & More

11/04/2022

The new stops include an April 14 gig at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, a May 5 stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as well as gigs at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (May 14), and gigs in Foxborough, Mass.; East Rutherford, N.J.; Seattle; Santa Clara, Calif.; and an Aug. 3 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift hasn’t hit the road since 2018, when she launched her best-selling Reputation Tour. She had planned on performing again after the release of her 2019 record Lover in a concert series called Lover Fest, but canceled the shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those keeping score at home, this means that Tay has six albums-worth of new material that she’s never played live — if you include the previously unreleased vault tracks on 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) . Studio albums Folklore, Evermore and, of course her latest, Midnights , which have all also been released in the time between Lover and the Eras Tour.

Check out the new dates and opening acts and Swift’s tweet containing all the dates below.

  • April 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
  • May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)
  • May 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)
  • May 21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)
  • May 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, OWENN)
  • July 23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)
  • July 28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)
  • August 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ on Pace For Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

Taylor Swift is on the brink of her longest-running No. 1 in the U.K., as “Anti-Hero” takes pole in the race to the top. The Midnights number has led the Official U.K. Chart for two consecutive weeks, equaling the reign of her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Based on early sales and streaming data compiled by the Official Charts Company, “Anti-Hero” is on target for a third week at No. 1, while “Lavender Haze” (6-12) and “Snow On The Beach” (8-15), featuring Lana Del Rey, are set to tumble out the top tier. “Anti-Hero” leads the First Look chart, ahead...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Notches 2nd Week Atop Global Charts; Rihanna, Jin, Travis Japan Add Top 10s

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” dominates both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for a second week, following its No. 1 launch a week earlier. Plus, Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up” bounds onto both surveys at No. 3; BTS member Jin‘s “The Astronaut” blasts off at No. 6 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 10 on the Global 200; and Travis Japan‘s “Just Dance!” debuts at No. 5 on Global Excl. U.S. Related Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 11/07/2022 The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Congratulates Taylor Swift for Making Hot 100 Chart History: ‘That Is Sensational’

Dolly Parton took a moment outside her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to praise a fellow female superstar, Taylor Swift. Speaking with Access Hollywood on the Rock Hall red carpet, Parton was asked to comment on Swift’s historic feat last week of being the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, led by the Midnights single “Anti-Hero” at No. 1. Swift’s Midnights also blasted in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years. “I love her,” said Parton, who was inducted into the Rock Hall Saturday night...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Teams Up With Bleachers for New Version of ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff took their history of musical collaboration to a new level on Monday (Nov. 7) when they unveiled a new version of the Midnights track “Anti-Hero,” featuring Antonoff’s solo project Bleachers. In the new version, Antonoff takes over the second verse, changing the viral “sexy baby” lyric to “art bro.” He sings, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately / And I just judge them on the hill / To hard to hang out talking s— about your famous baby / Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.” A sweet moment in the pre-chorus finds...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Tops Hot 100 for 2nd Week, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ Launches at No. 2

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. A week earlier, it debuted at the summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Meanwhile, Rihanna roars onto the Hot 100 at No. 2 with “Lift Me Up.” The song is her 32nd top 10 and first since 2017. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Nov. 12, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 8). For all chart...
Billboard

Keith Urban Talks His New Las Vegas Residency, Making New Music and Creating His ‘Say Anything’ Moment

When Keith Urban kicked off his first Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in 2019, he wasn’t sure how he’d feel about it.  “I resisted a residency in Vegas for a few years. We got asked to come there quite a few years ago,” Urban says. “I just didn’t think I would like it because in my head, it just seemed like the word residency just felt like, ‘Oh, you just doing the same show in the same place night after night after night’ and that just sounded like an episode of Severance to me. But when we saw the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

‘Fancy Like,’ Songwriter Josh Jenkins, Publisher SMACK Lead SESAC 2022 Nashville Music Awards Winners

It was a fancy evening in more ways than one on Sunday (Nov. 6) as performing rights organization SESAC celebrated the writers and music publishers that contributed to the year’s most performed country and Americana songs in a ceremony held at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. More than 400 songwriters, publishers and music industry executives attended the festivities, which were led by SESAC’s vp, creative services Shannan Hatch. “It is so great being here in person to celebrate our writers and affiliates,” Hatch said. Indeed, given that the evening marked the first time the SESAC Nashville Music Awards have been...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Drake And 21 Savage Set to Dethrone Taylor Swift on U.K. Albums Chart

After two weeks at the top of the U.K. albums chart, Taylor Swift’s golden run could come undone by Drake and 21 Savage. The hip-hop pairing leads the midweek U.K. chart with Her Loss (via OVO/Republic Records), their first collaborative collection. If it holds its position, Her Loss will become Drake’s fifth leader, after Views (from 2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021), and Savage’s first. Swift’s 10th and latest album Midnights (EMI) dips 1-2 on the Official Chart Update, after a two-week stint at the summit. Though nothing is certain as the race enters the second...
Billboard

Rihanna Blasts to Best U.K. Chart Position In 10 Years

It’s another week, another U.K. No. 1 for Taylor Swift as “Anti-Hero” (EMI) logs a second stint at the summit, while Rihanna enjoys a comeback to savor. “Anti-Hero” pulls in 7 million U.K. streams for its second cycle atop the Official Chart, ahead of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (EMI), holding at No. 2. Swift earns a second consecutive chart double, with Midnights extending its reign on the albums survey for a second week, and two more tracks from it impact the singles chart top 10 – “Lavender Haze,” down 3-6, and “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey,...
Billboard

Kid Cudi Promises ‘1 More Album’ After Hinting at Retirement: ‘This Is for All My Fans’

It looks like Kid Cudi is putting his potential retirement on the back burner — at least for now. On Sunday (Nov. 6), the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper explained on Twitter that he will prepare one more album before his record deal with Republic Records is up, and that he’ll potentially be releasing songs he’s previously teased. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.” In a follow up tweet, Cudi added, “This is for all...
Billboard

Harry Styles Cancels More Shows: ‘I’ve Been in Bed With the Flu’

Harry Styles’ concerts this weekend were postponed due to the flu. After rescheduling Friday night‘s (Nov. 4) show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles “due to a band illness,” Styles made more changes to his tour schedule on Saturday and explained that he is the one who is unwell. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” Styles wrote on Saturday in an Instagram Story. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From John Summit, Shouse & Jason Derulo, Blond:ish, Gryffin & More

This week in dance music: The scene went international, with the MTV EMAs announcing that David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will perform at the awards happening in in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 13. (The pair is nominated for best electronic and best collaboration for their unstoppable collab “I’m Good (Blue),” which they will also presumably perform.) Even further afield, Tiësto and Tate McRae partnered on the single “10:35,” which was created in partnership with Dubai’s new ultra-luxury resort Atlantis The Royal. The song is accompanied by a music video highlighting the new high-end destination, and will appear on Tiësto’s upcoming...
Billboard

Drake and 21 Savage Keep Phony Promo Tour Rolling With Faux ‘COLORS’ Performance of ‘Privileged Rappers’

Drake and 21 Savage kept their April Fools-like promo tour for joint album Her Loss by dropping a low-key video for the album’s “Privileged Rappers” in a studio faked-up to look like the one used in COLORS. It came on the heels of a deepfake Howard Stern “interview” that the legendary SiriusXM host raved about on his show, as well as a never-happened NPR Tiny Desk concert and a totally fictitious Vogue magazine cover. Related Drake And 21 Savage Set to Dethrone Taylor Swift on U.K. Albums Chart 11/08/2022 The pair also didn’t appear on Saturday Night Live together, in...
Billboard

Caroline Jones Joins Zac Brown Band as Full-Time Band Member

Zac Brown Band has added singer and musician Caroline Jones as a full-time band member, the group announced on Thursday (Nov. 3). This makes her the first and only female in the eight-member group. Jones first opened for Zac Brown Band on their 2017 tour and continued as an opener for the next two years. The band asked her to join their 2021 The Comeback Tour as a guest band member, and welcomed her back as a guest member for their current Out in the Middle Tour. Jones also performed with the group during this year’s CMA Festival and 2021’s...
Billboard

Paul Rosenberg Reflects on Eminem’s Place in the Rock Hall Ahead of Rapper’s Induction

Eminem’s manager is the first to acknowledge that the rapper is not exactly rock n’ roll by definition — but also that he deserves his upcoming spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “In the traditional sense does Marshall [Mathers] do rock n’ roll? Of course not,” says Paul Rosenberg of Goliath Artists, who met Eminem in 1995 at Detroit’s famed Hip Hop Shop and began managing him shortly thereafter. “But I think if you look at what rock n’ roll came from and what hip-hop was created from, they stem from the same musical roots, the same musical...
NME

Taylor Swift beats The Beatles to score UK chart double for second week

Taylor Swift has beaten The Beatles to the top of the UK charts, scoring the chart double for a second week in a row. The US artist held off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys last Friday (October 28) to reach the top spot, with new album ‘Midnights’ becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK. In the US meanwhile, she became the first act in history to land 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart.
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy