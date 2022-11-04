Kourtney Kardashian’s Closet Hack Saves Time When Picking Outfits to Wear

Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of effortlessness. Despite having millions in the bank, the Poosh founder relies on basics to look put-together in a pinch. She also has an ingenious closet hack that saves time when choosing outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian uses photos to pick outfits

Kourtney Kardashian on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If you’ve ever wondered what you should wear for an event or day out, you know it can be stressful and frustrating, especially if you’re running late. However, Kourtney Kardashian rarely has that problem, not because she has a stylist on speed dial but because she consults photos of preplanned outfits that look good on her.

According to Poosh , Kardashian and her stylist plan the star’s outfits around upcoming events and trips way before the actual date. That gives them time to comb through her closet to see which pieces go where and how to style them.

Then the entrepreneur tries every outfit and possible combination, and her stylist snaps photos and compiles a lookbook. It comes in handy when she needs an outfit to wear because she can always refer to the lookbook at any time.

A lookbook works even better when you’ve already designated an outfit for a particular event, meaning you won’t find yourself scrambling for a killer ensemble because you’ve already worn it. It also helps to have the looks on your phone because it will save you time, especially when a random event pops up. Additionally, packing for trips is easier because you already know the winning combinations, so you don’t need to figure out what to carry.

Kourtney Kardashian has a time-saving closet layout

Asides from compiling her lookbook, Kourtney Kardashian ensures her closet remains organized. The star’s closet includes a section for preplanned outfits for different purposes. If she wants to mix and match, she consults an area of combos.

Kardashian organizes the rest of the outfits in her closet by category. For instance, she has separate sections for tops, pants, and dresses. That way, she can find an item without scouring her entire closet for one piece. On top of that, her closet layout makes getting dressed quicker and easier.

The Poosh founder swears by this $2 wardrobe staple

Kourtney Kardashian frequently wears expensive designer outfits, but even the multimillionaire can’t resist the appeal of a simple white tank top. It’s versatile and goes with almost anything. Channel your inner ’90s supermodel by pairing a white tank with vintage bootcut jeans, or wear one with loose jeans and a blazer for an Olivia Wilde-inspired look.

Kardashian swears by white Hanes tank tops that cost around $2 each. According to Poosh, the petite reality star buys boys’ size extra-small to ensure they fit snugly. She purchases the tank tops in bulk so she never runs out.

Fashionistas inspired by Kardashian agree this stretchy Hanes tank is a must-have for smaller frames. The cotton/polyester blend ensures these tops don’t shrink much.

