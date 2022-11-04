ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘Rehab Addict’ Nicole Curtis Reveals Why She Was ‘Nervous’ About New Season

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

HGTV star Nicole Curtis, known for the home restoration series Rehab Addict admitted that returning to the network with Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue gave her some anxiety.

After taking a much-needed break in 2018, Curtis returned to her hometown in Lake Orion, Michigan to apply her skills, talent, and passion toward saving lake homes. Curtis stepped out of the HGTV spotlight to focus on her family , especially after making headlines for a contentious custody battle with her second son’s father. So returning to TV didn’t feel exactly like riding a bike.

Why was Nicole Curtis ‘nervous’ about the newest ‘Rehab Addict’ season

“I can’t lie and say that I’m not nervous about having a show back out there,” Curtis told People ahead of the Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue premiere on November 3. “I had a very chaotic ten years .” Adding that she “didn’t want to go down that path again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQZKk_0iycZjGR00
Nicole Curtis |Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

“I’m hyper-focused right now on remembering where I want to be, what matters in my life , what my priorities are,” she added. “My biggest thing, always, is that life is short and I want to live it to the fullest. And I’m thankful our fans have appreciated that.”

Nicole Curtis reveals she’s been exhausted, shares fight behind new ‘Rehab Addict’ show

She posted on Instagram in July about being exhausted, acknowledging that she was enduring a tough time in her life. But vowed to return to her renovation series.

“I’ve recently seen my body, physically and mentally, going through things I never imagined. I’ve gone from shock to awe, happiness to sadness, ok to how the f do I get through the next minute and finally to I’ve survived. For all those reasons, I made a call and said I’m done. Not forever, but until this phase of my life becomes my past,” she wrote.

Curtis also offered a glimpse of her determination and grit for her new series . As someone passionate about home preservation, she shared a local cable access clip of her fighting for a home in Lake Orion.

“Wish I was betting on a showcase —one dollar, Bob,” she joked . “Instead, I’m jet-lagged and on cable access right back where my activism all started in my hometown of lake Orion. This is gonna be my loudest fight yet, as it should be. I’ve fought for preservation everywhere and it seems fitting to bring that experience home. Ironically, I’ve just finished edits on the shows highlighting my [heart] for this historic village.”

She’s dealt with drama within her own renovation crew

Curtis has also dealt with work drama within her renovation crew, including someone who she took a chance on to give them work – and ended up in a legal mess. In 2021, Curtis gave someone a job, even though they were unqualified because they needed the work and she empathized with them. She’s been there before. Unfortunately, the person loaned Curtis’s truck to a friend, the person kept it for multiple days and then crashed it. The worker suggested they “work off” the repairs and Curtis agreed, trying to be nice.

But then later the worker sued Curtis for “vindictive wage theft as she was now demanding compensation for this ‘work,'” Curtis shared on Instagram .

“Typically, would I bring my attorneys in over $1900 -hell no -but, my truck was taken without my permission, trashed and now my name thrown through the mud,” she added to her post. “Ironically, this attorney has had time to go to media, but not properly serve us …so, in the meantime, we wait …”

RELATED: Nicole Curtis From ‘Rehab Addict’ Walked Away From TV Because She Was ‘Burned Out’ and ‘Stressed Out’

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Home Town' Season 6 Return Date Revealed

Season 6 of Home Town is on the way incredibly soon. On Instagram, Erin Napier shared some behind-the-scenes photos from filming the latest season of the HGTV series. Additionally, she let her fans know when they can expect those new episodes to air. According to Erin, Home Town will return...
tvinsider.com

Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Reunite For ‘Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip’ On HGTV

Divorced exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are coming together one last time for a an hour-long special called Flip or Flop: The Final Flip on HGTV. “Surprise….! One last episode of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, coming your way Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @hgtv,” Hall posted on Instagram. “The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on [Discovery+].”
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
NEVADA STATE
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
SheKnows

Well, Duh: Bold & Beautiful Just Revealed the Identity of Its Dumbest Character

Does it make us an even bigger idiot that we didn’t see it coming?. No one expects the characters on The Bold and the Beautiful to be Mensa members. Heck, we don’t even want them to be. If they were smart enough to not make boneheaded blunder after boneheaded blunder, we wouldn’t get the stunningly messy drama that we do.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
housebeautiful.com

Fans Are Bombarding Ben and Erin Napier's Instagrams After Seeing Their Latest Post

Ben and Erin Napier have a Christmas gift in store for their fans, and we don't even have to wait until December!. The Laurel, Mississippi, couple stars in Home Town and Home Town Takeover (season 2 is in the works in Colorado), but they found the time in their busy schedules to add a new project to their ever-growing resume: a Christmas movie!
GEORGIA STATE
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

218K+
Followers
119K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy