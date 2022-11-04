‘Rehab Addict’ Nicole Curtis Reveals Why She Was ‘Nervous’ About New Season

HGTV star Nicole Curtis, known for the home restoration series Rehab Addict admitted that returning to the network with Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue gave her some anxiety.

After taking a much-needed break in 2018, Curtis returned to her hometown in Lake Orion, Michigan to apply her skills, talent, and passion toward saving lake homes. Curtis stepped out of the HGTV spotlight to focus on her family , especially after making headlines for a contentious custody battle with her second son’s father. So returning to TV didn’t feel exactly like riding a bike.

Why was Nicole Curtis ‘nervous’ about the newest ‘Rehab Addict’ season

“I can’t lie and say that I’m not nervous about having a show back out there,” Curtis told People ahead of the Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue premiere on November 3. “I had a very chaotic ten years .” Adding that she “didn’t want to go down that path again.”

Nicole Curtis |Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

“I’m hyper-focused right now on remembering where I want to be, what matters in my life , what my priorities are,” she added. “My biggest thing, always, is that life is short and I want to live it to the fullest. And I’m thankful our fans have appreciated that.”

Nicole Curtis reveals she’s been exhausted, shares fight behind new ‘Rehab Addict’ show

She posted on Instagram in July about being exhausted, acknowledging that she was enduring a tough time in her life. But vowed to return to her renovation series.

“I’ve recently seen my body, physically and mentally, going through things I never imagined. I’ve gone from shock to awe, happiness to sadness, ok to how the f do I get through the next minute and finally to I’ve survived. For all those reasons, I made a call and said I’m done. Not forever, but until this phase of my life becomes my past,” she wrote.

Curtis also offered a glimpse of her determination and grit for her new series . As someone passionate about home preservation, she shared a local cable access clip of her fighting for a home in Lake Orion.

“Wish I was betting on a showcase —one dollar, Bob,” she joked . “Instead, I’m jet-lagged and on cable access right back where my activism all started in my hometown of lake Orion. This is gonna be my loudest fight yet, as it should be. I’ve fought for preservation everywhere and it seems fitting to bring that experience home. Ironically, I’ve just finished edits on the shows highlighting my [heart] for this historic village.”

She’s dealt with drama within her own renovation crew

Curtis has also dealt with work drama within her renovation crew, including someone who she took a chance on to give them work – and ended up in a legal mess. In 2021, Curtis gave someone a job, even though they were unqualified because they needed the work and she empathized with them. She’s been there before. Unfortunately, the person loaned Curtis’s truck to a friend, the person kept it for multiple days and then crashed it. The worker suggested they “work off” the repairs and Curtis agreed, trying to be nice.

But then later the worker sued Curtis for “vindictive wage theft as she was now demanding compensation for this ‘work,'” Curtis shared on Instagram .

“Typically, would I bring my attorneys in over $1900 -hell no -but, my truck was taken without my permission, trashed and now my name thrown through the mud,” she added to her post. “Ironically, this attorney has had time to go to media, but not properly serve us …so, in the meantime, we wait …”

