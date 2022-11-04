Chilly lows and mild highs to round out the work week

Temperatures are very chilly to start Friday. The morning lows will be in the 30s to 40s north of Point Conception, and 40s to 50s to the south. Highs will stay below average with most areas reaching only the 60s.

A freeze warning is in effect through 9:00 am for the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, which will be the chilliest. There is also a frost advisory for the same time in the Cuyama, Santa Ynez, Ojai, and Central Ventura valleys. Think about pulling tender plants indoors as the cooler season moves on.

The trough is moving out and a ridge is building in, which will give the region warmer temperatures than Thursday. Winds are turning more northeasterly, and will lessen.

Saturday will be the warmest with some areas of the South Coast and in the valleys reaching the low to mid 70s. Skies will be bright, so pull out your sunscreen.

By Sunday, the tables turn again. An approaching system will increase cloud cover and cool temperatures. There's a chance of showers Sunday overnight through Wednesday. The heaviest day of rain will be Tuesday.

