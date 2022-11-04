St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street
As part of an ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness, the RFT presents Dumpster Watch, an exhaustive look at our city's oft-neglected and ever-overflowing refuse receptacles.
Let's dive in:
Date and time: October 27, 4:25 p.m.
Location: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street, Gravois Park
Percentage full: 150
Stench factor: 4 (out of 10)
Interesting detritus: one love seat (used), a ton of carpet padding, what appears to be a discarded replica of the True Cross
Got a St. Louis-based dumpster that's worth a watch? Send a photo and some stats to the RFT 's Chief Dumpster Corespondent at daniel.hill@riverfronttimes.com for a chance to see your garbage featured in the newspaper.
