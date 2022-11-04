ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street

By Daniel Hill
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
One man's trash is another man's....well OK, it's still just trash.

As part of an ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness, the RFT presents Dumpster Watch, an exhaustive look at our city's oft-neglected and ever-overflowing refuse receptacles.

Let's dive in:

Date and time:
October 27, 4:25 p.m.
Location: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street, Gravois Park
Percentage full: 150
Stench factor: 4 (out of 10)
Interesting detritus: one love seat (used), a ton of carpet padding, what appears to be a discarded replica of the True Cross

Got a St. Louis-based dumpster that's worth a watch? Send a photo and some stats to the RFT 's Chief Dumpster Corespondent at daniel.hill@riverfronttimes.com for a chance to see your garbage featured in the newspaper.

Comments / 9

David Gann
3d ago

this is every alliey in the city .I live on a state street twice this yr they had to have bulldozer come through so the trash truck could get in.

Reply
2
Danielle Smith
4d ago

the city needs to get on top of this problem . I live near tower Grove Park and can't even put my yard waste in the containers or use the recycling bins that are in our alley . it's been an on going headache for about a month now.

Reply
2
 

