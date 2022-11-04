6-year-old with autism has emotional reunion with Mom after being kidnapped: 'I missed you so much'

A mother was reunited with her 6-year-old son Tuesday at the Miami Dade International Airport, 66 days after he was abducted by his father, Jorge Morales. Yanet Concepcion went to pick up her son, Jorge “Jojo” Morales, from his father’s apartment Aug. 27 after he didn’t bring the child to her home the night before, as per their custody agreement. But no one was home. Concepcion didn’t see Jojo again until Tuesday, after a woman spotted the father and son in a Walmart in New Brunswick, Canada, and police arrested them, along with Morales’ mother, Lillian Peña Morales. The two face likely charges of at least custodial interference, and Concepcion has accused them of plotting the abduction for a year.Read it at Miami Herald

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO