Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Earnings Previews: Constellation Energy, GlobalFoundries
Before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, Constellation Energy and GlobalFoundries are on deck to report quarterly results.
Five9 stock drops on full-year revenue guidance
Five9 Inc.'s. stock initially plummeted 16% before rallying in extended trading Monday after the call-center software specialist offered quarterly and annual revenue guidance that fell short of analyst estimates. The company forecast full-year sales of between $774.5 million and $775.5 million, while analysts polled by FactSet on average have modeled $783.7 million. Five9 reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $23.2 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20.5 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 39 cents a share. Revenue was a record $198.3 million, up 29% from $154.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net income of 35 cents a share on revenue of $195.5 million. Shares of Five9 are down 66% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has slumped 20%. In 2019, Five9 shareholders rejected Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s $14.7 billion all-stock acquisition offer.
Northwest Pipe Co expected to post earnings of 78cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Northwest Pipe Co is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Vancouver Washington Washington-based company is expected to report a 32.3% increase in revenue to $112 million from $84.64 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain's Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations
Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are trading lower by 2.09% to $5.63 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales and EPS results. What Happened?. Riot Blockchain reported quarterly losses of 24 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents...
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Lyft stock drops after earnings show key misses
Lyft (LYFT) reported disappointing third-quarter earnings results on Monday after the closing bell, with both earnings and revenue missing analyst estimates. The ride-sharing company also reported 20.3 million active riders, less than the 21.1 million expected. Revenue per active rider beat estimates, however. Shares of Lyft have dropped more than...
Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market
Shares of Tesla Inc. slid 5.01% to $197.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 0.85% to 10,564.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.31% to 32,827.00. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $205.59 short of its 52-week high ($402.67), which the company achieved on January 4th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences expected to post earnings of 14 centsa share - Earnings Preview
* Chartwell Retirement Residences is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Mississauga Ontario-based company is expected to report a 13.2% increase in revenue to C$252.1 million from C$222.66 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day
Shares of Moderna Inc. rose 3.55% to $164.04 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 0.85% to 10,564.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.31% to 32,827.00. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $212.61 short of its 52-week high ($376.65), which the company achieved on November 29th.
Lyft shares plunge after revenue forecast disappoints
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc LYFT.O on Monday forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, hurt by competition from Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O even while demand for rideshare picks up and prices rise. Lyft's shares were down 9% in extended trading. The stock has lost nearly...
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust expected to post earnings of 29 centsa share - Earnings Preview
* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report results on November 9. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations...
ADVA reports record revenues and improves profitability for Q3 2022
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- ADVA (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported final financial results for Q3 2022 ended on September 30, 2022. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005959/en/ Christoph Glingener, CEO, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)
BioNTech-Results
BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows. BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported that third-quarter earnings are close to half what they were a year earlier. The German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains in September. The company said Monday that it made net profit of 1.8 billion euros off revenue of 3.5 billion euros in the three months to September. It says “the course of the pandemic remains dynamic and led to fluctuations” in earnings. Profit and revenue are largely flat in the first nine months of the year.
