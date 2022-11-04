ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Young father dead, toddler injured after crash with Clayton County police officer

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoxLq_0iycYiH500

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County police officer is on administrative leave as Georgia State Patrol investigates a crash that left a 21-year-old dead and his toddler injured.

The crash happened Friday morning on Georgia Highway 85.

GSP confirmed that 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks died at Grady Memorial Hospital. His 1-year-old son was taken to to Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta at Egleston.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” Banks’ father Mr. Butler told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Butler said he can’t understand why the Clayton County Officer didn’t have his lights and sirens on responding to a call.

“You give somebody a warning or something. You just don’t speed to a call to where the call you may not get to. He never made it to that call either.”

Clayton County police identified the officer as Cameron Pack. Police said that Pack was headed to help other officers who responded to multiple entering auto thefts calls at the Ice Bar.

GSP said Pack told them he did not have his emergency equipment on. Packs said Banks turned in front of him and that is when the cars collided.

Before he was taken to Grady, Pack told GSP he tried to avoid the collision, but the impact forced the officer off the roadway to the right.

The officer said his car went down a small hill into an empty parking lot and hit the front of a building. Banks’ car spun around from the impact of the crash.

Butler said his son was turning into the KFC to pick up his girlfriend with their son. Banks’ mother said his girlfriend saw the collision as she stood up to go home.

“And the police came out of nowhere and took him down the street,” she said.

Pack has been with the Clayton County Police Department for 10.5 months. The department put him on administrative leave effective immediately.

The crash remains under investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up4k2_0iycYiH500

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 41

Stoic Alchemist Philosopher
3d ago

They need to fire every cayco and disband fully before starting over……that force is filled with vermin, corrupt criminal police led by the former big criminal mob boss himself victor hill. They need to follow their cl0wn leader to prison where these criminals with badges belong!

Reply
2
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy