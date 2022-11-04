Why Cleveland landmarks were lit up teal
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Downtown Cleveland was lit up teal overnight Thursday into Friday for the Alzheimer’s Foundation’s Light the World in Teal program.
More than 800 building in landmarks across the world participated to raise awareness about the disease and to show support, including the Terminal Tower .Friday Night Touchdown: Welcome to Week 2 of playoffs
2022 marks the ninth year for the campaign.
More than 220,000 Ohioans are currently living with Alzheimer's.
