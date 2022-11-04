ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Why Cleveland landmarks were lit up teal

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Downtown Cleveland was lit up teal overnight Thursday into Friday for the Alzheimer’s Foundation’s Light the World in Teal program.

More than 800 building in landmarks across the world participated to raise awareness about the disease and to show support, including the Terminal Tower .

Friday Night Touchdown: Welcome to Week 2 of playoffs

2022 marks the ninth year for the campaign.

More than 220,000 Ohioans are currently living with Alzheimer’s.

