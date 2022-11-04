ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri

(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
It’s Election Day: How, when and where to vote

Election Day is upon us today as Iowans vote on who should be the state’s next governor, U.S. senator, U.S. House members, lawmakers in the Iowa Legislature and on county Boards of Supervisors – and much more. How to vote. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to...
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order

(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
No hike in unemployment insurance rate for S.C. businesses

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the 10th year in a row that the agency, the General...
Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community

State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
Election notes

It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Here are some important details:. RESULTS: The Standard-Speaker will report on election results throughout the night and into early Wednesday at www.standardspeaker. .com. Be alerted to the latest developments by signing up for news alerts at www.standardspeaker. .com/newsletter. ON THE BALLOT: Locally, voters are...
