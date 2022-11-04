Read full article on original website
Missouri Republican explores legislative push to require schools to have armed security
Within seven minutes of receiving a 911 call about an active shooter in a St. Louis high school, police and armed security guards were already in the building and engaging the suspect in gunfire. The immediate response by police and school security on Oct. 24 at Central Visual and Performing...
57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
Ricketts shells out $3.8 million on politics in his final year as Nebraska governor
Pete Ricketts’ time as Nebraska governor is coming to an end, but after spending more than $3.8 million in the last 11 months, he will likely have an influence on the future of state leadership for years to come. His 2022 contributions have included more than a dozen six-figure...
It’s Election Day: How, when and where to vote
Election Day is upon us today as Iowans vote on who should be the state’s next governor, U.S. senator, U.S. House members, lawmakers in the Iowa Legislature and on county Boards of Supervisors – and much more. How to vote. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to...
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
Georgia voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment from ad valorem property taxes
(The Center Square) — When Georgia voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll vote on more than races for governor and senator. They’ll also weigh in on a series of questions and constitutional amendments. Referendum A asks voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment a timber producer owns from ad valorem property taxes.
GOP candidate for Wisconsin AG says he's the candidate to enforce rule of law
The Republican prosecutor vying to unseat Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general says he is the candidate who would enforce the rule of law — regardless of whether it’s popular with his party. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney made the comments this week while appearing on...
La. GOP endorses Jeff Landry for governor early, drawing blowback from 2 rivals
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry in his bid for governor, nearly a year before the election and before any other major candidates have formally entered the fray. Landry and GOP megadonor Eddie Rispone had pushed...
Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
No hike in unemployment insurance rate for S.C. businesses
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the 10th year in a row that the agency, the General...
Goliad County judge on border crisis: 'We are losing our country. We are losing Texas'
(The Center Square) – Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett is still fighting for freedom in Texas six generations after his ancestor helped defeat the Mexican Army and win independence at the Battle of San Jacinto. Over 186 years later, Texas law enforcement officers are battling transnational criminal cartels emboldened...
Election Day: What's on the ballot in Smith County and when, where to vote
The day has come for voters to cast their ballots in the November general election. Today is Election Day and people can make their voices heard at any of the 35 Smith County voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting ended Friday and had a turnout that...
Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community
State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
Georgia House Speaker Ralston won't seek nomination for another term as House leader
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, the longest currently serving state house speaker in the country, will not seek another nomination for the leadership post. Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the state House, will serve the rest of his term, which ends in January, but will...
Report: Driver's license revocations don't lead to higher rate of court fee payments
(The Center Square) — A new report shows that Tennessee’s law allowing the suspension of driver’s licenses for not paying court fees is not leading to more fees being paid. The report, from nonpartisan think tank ThinkTennessee, shows that the 2011 law allowing for the revocations and...
Election notes
It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Here are some important details:. RESULTS: The Standard-Speaker will report on election results throughout the night and into early Wednesday at www.standardspeaker. .com. Be alerted to the latest developments by signing up for news alerts at www.standardspeaker. .com/newsletter. ON THE BALLOT: Locally, voters are...
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics
No public comment was allowed at Friday’s Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented. But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday’s election. Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
