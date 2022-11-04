OBITUARY: Elizabeth Sue Biggs

Elizabeth Sue Biggs, age 66 of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her residence.

Elizabeth was born on August 2, 1956, in Nashville, Tn to the late John Wayne Dillard and Susie Mai Pack.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wayne Biggs; son, Terry Wayne Biggs; brothers, John Dillard, James Dillard and sister, Mary West.

She is survived by her son, Brad (Jennifer) Biggs; sisters, Florence (Johnny) Crook, Shirley Hollis, Debbie (Calvin) Allison; grandchildren, Amanda Biggs, Kenzie Witt; great-grandchildren, Hudson Witt, and Easton Witt.

Elizabeth was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. She will be dearly missed by all.

Arrangements are under the care of Boyd Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 101 Elizabeth Street. Ashland City, TN 37015 Phone: 615-792-4677. Online condolences may be made by visiting boydfh.com .

