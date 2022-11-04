ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Catalytic converter theft now a potential felony in Pennsylvania

By Jacob Wheeler, Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qo7xr_0iycXVmj00

(WHTM) – A new law signed by Governor Tom Wolf adds theft of catalytic converters to Pennsylvania’s vehicle laws.

The law says “a person commits the offense of theft of a catalytic converter if the person unlawfully takes or attempts to take possession of, carries away or exercises unlawful control over a catalytic converter with intent to deprive the rightful owner of the catalytic converter.”

The unlawful obtainment of a catalytic converter worth less than $50 will be a third-degree misdemeanor. Catalytic converters worth between $50-200 is a second-degree misdemeanor and thefts worth $200-1,000 is a first-degree misdemeanor.

If someone unlawfully obtains a catalytic converter worth more than $1,000 they will face a third degree felony.

Multiple offenses can increase the penalty faced for stealing a catalytic converter.

The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

Catalytic converter thefts have seen a “significant increase” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NICB said.

A catalytic converter is a device essential to a vehicle’s exhaust system. Its purpose is to convert toxic exhaust emitted by an engine into more environmentally friendly gases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 13

AP_000491.2627d1c8c7ea466aade3a48c7e6367c2.1544
4d ago

No it lawless because liberal politicians let the criminals right back out due to the laws they have passed the officers do there job the Liberal DA’s and judges along with city council allow this

Reply
3
Related
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania man recently arrested for Jan. 6 involvement

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to authorities for his involvement on January 6, 2021, the FBI announced Thursday morning. According to the arrest warrant, Brian Sizer turned himself in 22 months after the fact, as the FBI continues […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New law will target 'toll dodgers' on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says toll dodgers are costing our state more than $100 million.It takes effort to skirt the law, but now those drivers will meet their fate."It just seems more trouble than it's worth, to be honest," said Lynn Wise, turnpike traveler.The shift from tickets to toll-by-plate during the pandemic led to $104 million in unpaid tolls in 2020. By 2021, it spiked nearly 50 percent to $155 million worth of alleged rule-breaking. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the spike is also due, in part, to increased travelers in 2021 versus the year...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two women facing drug charges after I-80 traffic stop

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two people after a traffic stop for speeding that resulted in troopers finding almost 4 lbs. of fentanyl. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 25, at 4:50 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for speeding on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township. Troopers said […]
ARIZONA STATE
WBRE

Man charged with running away with 14-year-old

WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl. Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left […]
TOWER CITY, PA
WBRE

Man dies after pickup truck crashes into pole

NIPPENOSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office announced a driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after he slammed into a utility pole. According to coroner Charles Kiessling Jr., the office was called to a single-car crash in Nippenose Township Tuesday. Kiessling stated that Stephen Zwald, 57, of Jersey […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested after Luzerne County drug investigation

DURYEA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a woman in custody they say sold their confidential informant methamphetamine. On October 27, troopers say they set up a drug deal with Christina Ribaudo, 33 from Duryea, over Facebook. Later that day, investigators said Ribaudo told the informant to purchase a box of Redbull and bring […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Ten PA Lottery Powerball tickets sold totaling $3.2M

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing 10 winning Powerball® tickets from the Saturday drawing that are worth a combined total of $3.2 million. The winnings include two prizes worth $1 million sold in Bucks and Allegheny counties and eight other prizes worth $150,000 sold in Montgomery, Columbia, Blair, and Allegheny counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

One in custody after Williamsport drug bust

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine. Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust. Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man charged, woman allegedly held captive for two weeks

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a woman ran into a hair salon claiming to have been held hostage for two weeks. According to the Luzerne Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to Main Street around 6:00 p.m. for an incident. Investigators say a woman ran into […]
LUZERNE, PA
WBRE

Ex-cop gets probation for fentanyl distribution

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County police officer was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Investigators state former Pittston Township police officer Todd Houghtlin, 52 from Duryea, was found to be in possession of 50 packets containing fentanyl and a loaded gun in his vehicle […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with selling deadly dose of fentanyl in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say an investigation revealed he sold another man fentanyl that resulted in an overdose. According to Hanover Township Police Department, in May officers began to investigate the death of a man after bags of suspected fentanyl was found at the scene. An […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Senate passes bill amending Controlled Substances Act of 1972

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Senate has advanced a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips in the Commonwealth. The bill passed unanimously on Wednesday and was sent to Governor Tom Wolf's desk on Thursday. It amends the Controlled Substances Act of 1972, which categorized the strips of paraphernalia, making them illegal to own. Allegheny County has said so far in 2022, fentanyl has been involved in 88 percent of accidental overdose deaths. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow doubt about the election results […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy