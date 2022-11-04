Read full article on original website
Amazon is now replacing customers’ discontinued Cloud Cams with new Blink Mini devices
However, those emails did not immediately arrive, worrying customers that Amazon had either misled them or perhaps they had missed the important email when it came. As it turns out, those emails have only now begun to go out. Over the past few days, Amazon Cloud Cam owners report they’ve received instructions on how to proceed to order their replacement Blink product.
EdgeDB raises $15M ahead of the launch of its cloud database service
“Cloud, which in our case is a database-as-a-service, requires significant investment upfront to build a reliable and scalable infrastructure,” Selivanov told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We plan on eventually introducing turn-key integrations with Vercel, Netlify, GitHub, GitLab, Sentry, DataDog and many other services, making EdgeDB Cloud the key component of future application stacks.”
Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India
The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Harmonic helps investors query the startup searches of their wildest dreams
This is Harmonic’s vision; well, only if you swap out Siri for Harmonic’s text-based startup search query tool. The data platform, built by co-founders Bryan Casey and Max Ruderman, thinks it can help executives discover the next big startups without hundreds of hours of manual sourcing and research.
Teamraderie, a B2B Masterclass-style platform for team building, raises $7M
Teamraderie, which provides short, live virtual classes and other content led by experts across different categories used in team-building events alongside software to manage the experiences and run feedback on the impact of the events, has raised $7 million, funding that it will be using to expand its platform with more content and to more customers.
Airbnb will soon show prices inclusive of all fees in search results
Chesky said that once you turn on the toggle, you will see the total price (excluding taxes) in search results, map listings, price filters and listing pages. Plus, users will be clearly able to see the breakdown of fees, services charges, discounts and taxes for the property and the trip. Despite these changes, it’s still annoying that you won’t know how much in taxes you have to pay until you reach the last step in the booking.
Perceptron: AI that sees with sound, learns to walk and predicts seismic physics
Meta’s compression work doesn’t exactly reach unexplored territory. Last year, Google announced Lyra, a neural audio codec trained to compress low-bitrate speech. But Meta claims that its system is the first to work for CD-quality, stereo audio, making it useful for commercial applications like voice calls. Using AI,...
Signal is the latest app to roll out a Stories feature
As with other platforms’ Stories features, Signal Stories allow users to create and share images, videos and texts that automatically disappear after 24 hours. Signal notes that like everything else in its app, Stories are end-to-end encrypted. Signal users have the option to choose who can see their Stories...
5Mins makes your employees better, a few minutes at a time
The platform claims to already have a sizable database of 15,000+ bite-sized lessons, saying it covers more than a hundred topics of content spanning a range of technical and soft skills. The company raised a $5.7 million round at a $16 million pre-money valuation. The round was led by AlbionVC...
New data shows how SaaS founders have been dealing with whiplash from public markets
Both reports come from an annual survey of SaaS companies, and with 660 global respondents, the 2022 sample doesn’t look very different from last year. But boy, the mood has changed. Among other findings we’ll dive into shortly, OpenView learned that “an overwhelming majority of respondents are slashing spending...
Line launches NFT marketplace on its platform DOSI
The announcement comes nearly a year after Line said it plans to launch an NFT service in 2022 to provide a marketplace for companies and individuals to trade NFTs. The company says anyone can easily trade NFT on its DOSI platform, which offers a simplified transaction process. Once users connect the DOSI wallet to MetaMask, an Ethereum crypto wallet, they can buy or sell NFTs with just a few clicks. Users can pay with Ethereum, credit cards, Naver Pay and more to trade NFTs. LineNext plans to add more crypto assets and mobile payment services in each country.
GIPHY comes to connected TVs with launch of a GIPHY Arts app for Roku
The new “Public Axis” channel is Giphy’s first app for connected TVs and brings short-form video content made by artists from mobile to the TV screen. It arrives on the same day that YouTube introduced its own plan to bring short-form video to TV viewers to challenge TikTok.
A sneak peek at early-stage startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space
If — like us — you fit the description, then here’s some exciting news. You’ll have the opportunity to meet amazing early-stage space startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2022 on December 6 in Los Angeles. Prepare for liftoff: Buy a full-access general admission pass, and...
Daily Crunch: Say ‘fromage’! French startup PhotoRoom captures $19M Series A
Hello, dear crunchers! We hope you’ve had a peaceful weekend and that you were able to stay clear of social media for a few days. LOL Who are we kidding? We’ve all been glued to the slow-moving, painful, Elon-catalyzed bird crash over at Twitter. Now, if only Mastodon would call its posts something other than “toots,” we might be able to get behind those. In the meantime, come say hello to us on Mastodon!
Carbon Re spins out of academia-land to take on cement pollution
The company says it is building state-of-the-art AI to decarbonize energy-intensive industries. It claims that its “Delta Zero AI” platform could potentially reduce more than 50 kilotonnes of CO2 emissions per plant. The company tells me that its SaaS solution “models the unique production environment of each plant and uses advanced machine learning and AI techniques to achieve previously out-of-reach operational efficiencies.” Delta Zero continuously analyzes manufacturing data to enable plant operators to optimize production processes on a near-live basis.
After 40 million app downloads, PhotoRoom raises $19 million
Balderton Capital is leading the Series A round with angels from Facebook, Hugging Face and Disney+ also participating. Existing investor Adjacent is also putting more money in the company. PhotoRoom isn’t the only app that helps you remove photo backgrounds. Another popular app in the “Graphics & Design” category on...
Amazon quietly opens its logistics network to third-party merchants in India
The service, called Amazon Shipping, offers “extensive reach and the highest reliability – all at the lowest logistics cost,” the company describes on its website. Amazon Shipping “will pick up your parcels 7 days a week, and deliver them to your customers,” the company adds.
5 great reasons to attend iMerit’s ML DataOps Summit
If you haven’t registered yet, here are just five great reasons why you don’t want to miss the iMerit ML DataOps Summit. 1. Keynotes from leaders like Mano Paluri, director, FAIR, Meta Platforms, and Seth Dobrin, former chief AI officer, IBM. Pushing the Frontiers in AI For Billions...
Devialet launches a high-end portable speaker
The French high-end speaker maker wants to make the most luxurious and best sounding portable speaker around. The Devialet Mania costs $790 (€790) and is available today. “We are launching a new product, the Devialet Mania. And it represents the end of a long process. We started with amps, then there were the Phantom speakers, the Gemini earbuds and the Dione soundbar,” Devialet CEO Franck Lebouchard told me. “We are entering a new market with this portable speaker.”
