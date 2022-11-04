ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Nottingham MD

Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95

BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
KINGSVILLE, MD
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Motorcycle-versus-car crash near Middletown leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when his motorcycle hit a car on Route 896 near Middletown. The 37-year-old Newark man riding the motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896 near Bethel Church Road around 1:45 when his motorcycle hit a southbound car, Delaware State Police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Two Young People Killed In Felton Head-On Collision

Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the Felton area as Marissa Monteverde, 25, of Camden, Delaware, and Mathew Dixon Jr., 17, of Harrington, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal...
HARRINGTON, DE
WBOC

Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

Woman killed by deer that crashed through windshield of her car, police say

A Gloucester County woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled clear through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man seriously hurt in Welcome Center crash

A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog...
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Felton

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision that killed two people last night in the Felton area. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 4 at 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was driving on the wrong side of the road in the left southbound lane of Route 13. A 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, south of Reeves Crossing Road, approaching the Malibu. Police say the Malibu struck the Scion head-on. After impact, both vehicles spun out until coming to a rest.
FELTON, DE
WGAL

Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

Pedestrian Struck by Pickup near Lincoln Thursday Night

A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening just after 7. Delaware State Police say the 30 year old pedestrian was walking on the white line on Johnson Road towards Route 113. The pickup turned right off Route 113 and struck the pedestrian with its right headlight and side mirror. Police say the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.
LINCOLN, DE
Shore News Network

One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash

MIDDLETOWN, DE – Early in the morning on Saturday, police responded to a fatal crash on Route 896 in the Middletown area. Upon their arrival, police found the motorcyclist in the roadway after being ejected during a collision with a 2016 Chrysler 200. At around 1:42, am, Delaware State Police troopers arrived at the scene located at Route 896 South and Bethel Church Road. “A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road,” DSP said in a statement. “The front of the Harley struck the front The post One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Carjacking Vehicle Recovered, Two Released Without Bond

Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman and recovered a vehicle taken in a carjacking. Officials said on October 30 at approximately 11:37 p.m., police on patrol in the Riverside area observed an occupied vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the day in the area of 22nd and Thatcher Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Woman critically hurt in Odessa area crash

Firefighters from Odessa, Volunteer Hose of Middletown, and Port Penn fire companies worked alongside New Castle County paramedics for nearly half an hour to treat and rescue a 19-year old woman trapped in the wreckage of her car. The collision between the victim's car and a dump truck occurred Thursday,...
ODESSA, DE

