Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95
BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcycle-versus-car crash near Middletown leaves motorcyclist dead
A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when his motorcycle hit a car on Route 896 near Middletown. The 37-year-old Newark man riding the motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896 near Bethel Church Road around 1:45 when his motorcycle hit a southbound car, Delaware State Police said.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Two Young People Killed In Felton Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the Felton area as Marissa Monteverde, 25, of Camden, Delaware, and Mathew Dixon Jr., 17, of Harrington, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal...
local21news.com
Brutal multi-car crash on I-83 overturns truck and injures one in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A gruesome scene is being investigated after a car crash on I-83 southbound , mile marker 6, resulted in a truck being overturned and one being injured. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the crash occurred today at around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound...
WBOC
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
Woman killed by deer that crashed through windshield of her car, police say
A Gloucester County woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled clear through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
FOX43.com
Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car. The Coroner's office responded to the scene...
WDEL 1150AM
Man seriously hurt in Welcome Center crash
A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog...
WBOC
2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Felton
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision that killed two people last night in the Felton area. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 4 at 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was driving on the wrong side of the road in the left southbound lane of Route 13. A 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, south of Reeves Crossing Road, approaching the Malibu. Police say the Malibu struck the Scion head-on. After impact, both vehicles spun out until coming to a rest.
WGAL
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
WGMD Radio
Pedestrian Struck by Pickup near Lincoln Thursday Night
A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening just after 7. Delaware State Police say the 30 year old pedestrian was walking on the white line on Johnson Road towards Route 113. The pickup turned right off Route 113 and struck the pedestrian with its right headlight and side mirror. Police say the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.
One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Early in the morning on Saturday, police responded to a fatal crash on Route 896 in the Middletown area. Upon their arrival, police found the motorcyclist in the roadway after being ejected during a collision with a 2016 Chrysler 200. At around 1:42, am, Delaware State Police troopers arrived at the scene located at Route 896 South and Bethel Church Road. “A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road,” DSP said in a statement. “The front of the Harley struck the front The post One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Carjacking Vehicle Recovered, Two Released Without Bond
Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman and recovered a vehicle taken in a carjacking. Officials said on October 30 at approximately 11:37 p.m., police on patrol in the Riverside area observed an occupied vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the day in the area of 22nd and Thatcher Streets.
Fire forces Elks Lane Bowling Alley to close for several weeks
Elks Lane Bowling Alley in Elkton will be closed for the next several weeks, after a fire broke out Friday morning.
WDEL 1150AM
Woman critically hurt in Odessa area crash
Firefighters from Odessa, Volunteer Hose of Middletown, and Port Penn fire companies worked alongside New Castle County paramedics for nearly half an hour to treat and rescue a 19-year old woman trapped in the wreckage of her car. The collision between the victim's car and a dump truck occurred Thursday,...
VIDEO: 'Oh No, Stop!' Watch This Unstoppable Train Collision In Strasburg
A locomotive near a train museum made some history of its own, smashing into an excavator on Wednesday, Nov. 2 around 11:30 a.m., authorities say. The Norfolk & Western 475— a low-speed locomotive hit the excavator which had been left on the track at 301 Gap Road, Leaman Place Yard in Paradise, according to a spokesperson with the railroad.
