Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Related
umassmed.edu
Palliative care nurse, instructor, mother of three returns to UMass Chan to advance leadership skills
Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing student Shawna Steadman, MSN’09, ACNP, ACHPN, instructor in nursing, has a lifelong connection to UMass Chan Medical School and UMass Memorial Medical Center. Steadman's mother, a UMass Memorial nurse for more than 36 years, discovered she was pregnant with Steadman during a shift at the hospital.
beckersasc.com
Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation
David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "I am both...
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use
The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
whdh.com
Multiple students sickened after eating undercooked food at middle school in Pepperell
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen kids were reportedly fed undercooked chicken at a school in Pepperell over the past week, sparking an outcry from parents as the school district investigates. The students at the Nissitissit Middle School reportedly felt sick after eating what appeared to be undercooked chicken...
Mass General Brigham unveils new “Patient Code of Conduct”
BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is cracking down on patients who cross the line. The healthcare provider released its new Patient Code of Conduct this week, with a list of behavior towards staff members that will no longer be tolerated. “We recognize the threat of disrespectful, racist or discriminatory...
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
The Christmas Place in Abington announces closing plans
ABINGTON - A store in Abington that's been all about Christmas for the past 40 years has announced closing plans.The Christmas Place posted to its Facebook page that owners Richard and Karen Dubois are retiring, but the store will remain open for this holiday season.Hundreds of people commented and shared the Facebook post, reminiscing about festive childhood memories at the store.In 2018, WBZ-TV visited The Christmas Place, where shoppers could find everything from trees and ornaments to handcrafted Christmas caroler dollars and snow-covered Christmas Village pieces - all under one roof. Kids could visit with Santa, check out a massive electric train display and even jam along with the band of 5-foot penguins. Richard Dubois opened the small shop in 1982 to keep the workers at his pool supply store employed year round. It is now over 30,000 square feet. The Pool Place, billed as the largest swimming pool store on the South Shore, will also be closing.
bunewsservice.com
Health officials predict tough flu season, urge early flu shots
BOSTON – Public health officials in Massachusetts are urging residents to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines, amid a recent uptick in pediatric hospital admissions. Higher flu activity compared to previous years is expected this winter based on the tough flu season that the southern hemisphere just experienced, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Health officials are keeping their eye on how the simultaneous circulation of both COVID-19 and the flu will affect the healthcare system.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
WCVB
Cradles to Crayons in urgent need of winter clothing: Here's how you can help
NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons will be supporting more than 200,000 families in Massachusetts this year alone and is in urgent need of winter clothing. The Newton profit has donation drop-off locations across the state. Click here to reach the Cradles to Crayons website, which has a search tool to help you find the nearest donation bin.
spectrumnews1.com
Holiday shopping begins in Worcester, no sweaters needed
WORCESTER, Mass. - Now that Halloween is over, people are already starting to get in the holiday spirit. On Saturday, the Shrewsbury Street Holiday Kickoff gave local crafters and small businesses a platform to ring in a busy shopping season. Although it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas,...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Weighing the impact of Diddy's purchase on pot industry
Sean “Diddy” Combs shocked the cannabis world last week, with an announcement that he is set to acquire a number of cannabis licenses from two companies — Cresco Labs and Columbia Care — who are currently working through a merger. If the deal goes through, it would create the largest minority-owned cannabis company in the nation.
WCVB
Off the Beaten Path Food Tours offers tourists and locals an adventure into Boston's food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Somerville residents Lizzie and Sam createdOff the Beaten Path Food Tour out of their love for the city and its food scene. Offering tours in Cambridge, Boston, and Somerville, the company provides tourists (and locals!) with a meet-and-greet of some of the best spots in town.
WBUR
What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don’t forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it’s also 70 degrees outside.)
As Boston rents soar, local real estate expert shares ideas for finding affordable options
BOSTON — We all know Boston is a great place to live and work. That’s why Carlos Monalo who is a traveling nurse just moved here. But that’s when he got sticker shock. “It was insane between $4,000 to $6,000 and they didn’t offer any short terms,” said Monalo who just moved here in the last month.
thetech.com
Flour versus Tatte: The ultimate food rivalry of Boston
A cannoli from Modern Pastry or Mike’s Pastry? A warm, buttery lobster roll or a cold lobster roll with mayonnaise? Harvard versus MIT? (Even though that answer is obvious!) Boston and Cambridge are filled with rivalries, but I consider Flour vs. Tatte to be the ultimate one and the one I have been debating the most. Upon my arrival to MIT from Jersey as a new, slightly terrified freshman — who just so happens to be the biggest foodie — I found that exploring the Boston and Cambridge food scene was a way for me to take my mind off of problem sets and focus more on spending quality time with friends. Food has the incredible ability to bring people together and lift the spirits of an entire group of stressed out college students.
Comments / 0