ABINGTON - A store in Abington that's been all about Christmas for the past 40 years has announced closing plans.The Christmas Place posted to its Facebook page that owners Richard and Karen Dubois are retiring, but the store will remain open for this holiday season.Hundreds of people commented and shared the Facebook post, reminiscing about festive childhood memories at the store.In 2018, WBZ-TV visited The Christmas Place, where shoppers could find everything from trees and ornaments to handcrafted Christmas caroler dollars and snow-covered Christmas Village pieces - all under one roof. Kids could visit with Santa, check out a massive electric train display and even jam along with the band of 5-foot penguins. Richard Dubois opened the small shop in 1982 to keep the workers at his pool supply store employed year round. It is now over 30,000 square feet. The Pool Place, billed as the largest swimming pool store on the South Shore, will also be closing.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO