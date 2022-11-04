Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.

