What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
