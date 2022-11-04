Unfounded report of armed man causes scare at Plant High School; lock-in lifted

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s Plant High School was placed on “lock-in” status Friday morning following an unfounded report of an armed man nearby.

A Tampa Police Department spokeswoman said someone called 911 two report a suspicious man near the campus, who they thought was armed. However, police found a man matching his description, and he was not carrying a weapon.

The lock-in has been lifted, officials said.

