Halloween is like a festival in New Gloucester, with families and kids in costume converging to collect lots of treats, and enjoy the scary and fun outfits and decorations. For the past couple of years, it’s been a two-fer: Trunk or Treat hosted by the Gray and New Gloucester Recreation Departments at the NG Fairgrounds on Saturday, and trick-or-treating in the Lower Village on October 31st, with traffic safety coordinated by town staff and volunteers.

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO