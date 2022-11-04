Read full article on original website
WPTV
Seminoles back in top 25 after dominant performance at Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Florida State is back in the top 25. The Seminoles (6-3) were ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon. Florida State has won back-to-back games in decisive fashion, dispatching Georgia Tech 41-16 at home and embarrassing rival Miami 45-3 Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
247Sports
Mario Cristobal defends Miami football's build after FSU blowout
Mario Cristobal and Miami suffered another ugly defeat at the hands of Florida State, 45-3. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 4-5 on the season, as more questions picked up about the direction of the program in Year 1 under Cristobal. After what might have been the worst loss in his first season at his alma mater, Cristobal did not shy away in his postgame press conference.
WPTV
Jordan Travis throws 3 TDs to help Florida State rout Miami 45-3
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami on Saturday night. The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never...
VIDEO: Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, Corey Flagg and Te'Cory Couch react to loss to Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Corey Flagg and cornerback Te'Cory Couch react to the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
wlrn.org
City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved
When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami
For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Local religious leaders band together to condemn rising cases of antisemitism
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is rising against hate, citing antisemitism has become a very real and troubling trend. According to a recent study, Florida alone has had a 71% increase in antisemitic incidents in the past two years. In North Miami, religious leaders of different...
WPTV
Residents of flood-prone Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding. In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Rubio, Demings down to wire as midterms loom
MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors. US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the weekend, the candidates made their...
Click10.com
Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.
Audits find Broward schools botched contracts with favored vendors
Broward schools improperly approved lucrative contracts for two longtime vendors and then failed to adequately monitor as the companies overcharged the district and parents at least $1.4 million, a pair of newly released investigations reveal. The Alabama accounting firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram conducted forensic examinations on contracts involving Public Consulting Group, or PCG, which ...
