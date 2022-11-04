MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors. US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the weekend, the candidates made their...

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO