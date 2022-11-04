ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WPTV

Seminoles back in top 25 after dominant performance at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Florida State is back in the top 25. The Seminoles (6-3) were ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon. Florida State has won back-to-back games in decisive fashion, dispatching Georgia Tech 41-16 at home and embarrassing rival Miami 45-3 Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
247Sports

Mario Cristobal defends Miami football's build after FSU blowout

Mario Cristobal and Miami suffered another ugly defeat at the hands of Florida State, 45-3. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 4-5 on the season, as more questions picked up about the direction of the program in Year 1 under Cristobal. After what might have been the worst loss in his first season at his alma mater, Cristobal did not shy away in his postgame press conference.
WPTV

Jordan Travis throws 3 TDs to help Florida State rout Miami 45-3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami on Saturday night. The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
NewsRadio WFLA

Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD

Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
FloridaDaily

Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami

For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
CBS Miami

Rubio, Demings down to wire as midterms loom

MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors. US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the weekend, the candidates made their...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audits find Broward schools botched contracts with favored vendors

Broward schools improperly approved lucrative contracts for two longtime vendors and then failed to adequately monitor as the companies overcharged the district and parents at least $1.4 million, a pair of newly released investigations reveal. The Alabama accounting firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram conducted forensic examinations on contracts involving Public Consulting Group, or PCG, which ...
