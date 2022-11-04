Read full article on original website
Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing over $3 billion in Bitcoin
Okay, so the raid didn't exactly look like this. Deposit Photos. revealed information on what was then the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history (the second-largest financial seizure ever at the time). The seizure occurred during a previously undisclosed raid on a. Georgia. residence in connection with a 2012 wire...
Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a. Department of Justice. release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe. , previous CEO...
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in second bank fraud, conspiracy trial
SOUTH FLORIDA - One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day on. Oct....
Patent Issued for Differential client-side encryption of information originating from a client (USPTO 11477180): PayPal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Manges, Daniel (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11477180, is. PayPal Inc. (. San Jose, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
Former insurance agent sentenced for role in murder-for-hire conspiracy
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) ST. LOUIS - A former insurance agent will spend the next three years in federal prison for his role in a murder-for-hire conspiracy involving a former St. Louis restaurateur and reality television star. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said...
Think you're immune to cybercrime because you're young and tech savvy? Think again
Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) While generalizations are rarely true, there is one that holds up pretty well: People tend to believe (and take comfort in the idea) that different kinds of crime could never happen to them—notably cybercrime. They're too smart, too careful, and too tech savvy.
