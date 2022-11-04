Read full article on original website
Saturday Sports Scores, Photos and Highlights: Stevens and Central volleyball teams fall in regular season finale
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Class ‘AA’ volleyball regular season wrapped up Saturday with Rapid City Central hosting Sioux Falls Washington and Stevens taking on Sioux Falls Lincoln. SF Lincoln defeats Stevens, 3-1 Despite a solid effort by the Rapid City Stevens, the Raiders fell to Sioux...
Want to name a snowplow? SDDOT is holding their 3rd annual Snowplow Naming Contest
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is holding its third annual Snowplow Naming Contest through the month of November. Starting in 2020, the SDDOT has held a public competition each year to name 12 snowplows across South Dakota. Anyone living in South Dakota can submit up to 4 names online, which are then voted on by SDDOT staff. One winner is selected from each of 12 regions around the state.
Take a look at how things are shaping up for the Grubby Games at South Dakota Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Grubby Games event kicked off at noon on Saturday. The Grubby Games is a 24-hour event where a ton of people get together at South Dakota School of Mines and play videogames to raise money for charity. That charity is Extra Life Children’s Miracle...
Rapid City’s HRC/MOA are nationally recognized and invited to a major conference in L.A. this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC/MOA) have been invited to the National Humanities Alliance Conference in Los Angeles this week. They are receiving national recognition for their work to improve race relations. This conference gives communities a chance to learn how others...
It’s not too cold to go swimming in the natural waters at Evans Plunge in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Mineral springs are located throughout South Dakota, and Evans Plunge in Hot Springs is filled with warm water and rich history. Here are facts you might not know about Evans Plunge:. It’s a 132-year-old mineral spring pool. The water is always 87 degrees. Water...
House District 35 Race – Pat Cromwell/David Hubbard/Tina Mulally/Tony Randolph – where do they stand on the issues?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the election right around the corner, make sure you know where the candidates for House in District 35 stand on issues that are important to you. Find out where your candidates stand on issues effecting western South Dakota, including the budget surplus, economic growth, property tax relief and crime rates.
With early voting over, only polling places open for voters on Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters were flocking to their county auditor’s office to cast their ballots early, all the way up to the November 7 deadline. And for voters still needing to get their ballots in on Election Day, Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler reminds residents that they can only vote at polling places on Tuesday.
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
Five tips to cut down on your risk for skin cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Made for Shade organization will be building shade structures at the Parkview softball fields as a way to help reduce sun exposure and risk of skin cancer for the people watching. Here are some tips to reduce your risk of skin cancer:. Put on...
Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department reminding the public of very important “daylight savings” safety tip
DEADWOOD, S.D.– The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department was out Sunday afternoon to remind residents to change the batteries in the smoke alarms with the time change. Fire Chief Alex Hamann explains why this warning is so important. Why change the batteries?. According to Chief Hamann, it is all about...
What’s inside the youth trauma kits that were donated to the RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Black Hills Community Bank donated 30 youth trauma kits to the RCPD. BayLee Dansby, Youth and Family Navigator for the RCPD said, “These trauma kits are just a way for us to make a quick kind of positive impact on these youth. A lot of the times, going from calls to calls, it can be difficult to take a couple of minutes to just check and see how kids are doing. So being able to give these trauma kits is a good way to make a positive impact in the moment.”
