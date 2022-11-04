ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Want to name a snowplow? SDDOT is holding their 3rd annual Snowplow Naming Contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is holding its third annual Snowplow Naming Contest through the month of November. Starting in 2020, the SDDOT has held a public competition each year to name 12 snowplows across South Dakota. Anyone living in South Dakota can submit up to 4 names online, which are then voted on by SDDOT staff. One winner is selected from each of 12 regions around the state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City’s HRC/MOA are nationally recognized and invited to a major conference in L.A. this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC/MOA) have been invited to the National Humanities Alliance Conference in Los Angeles this week. They are receiving national recognition for their work to improve race relations. This conference gives communities a chance to learn how others...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

House District 35 Race – Pat Cromwell/David Hubbard/Tina Mulally/Tony Randolph – where do they stand on the issues?

RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the election right around the corner, make sure you know where the candidates for House in District 35 stand on issues that are important to you. Find out where your candidates stand on issues effecting western South Dakota, including the budget surplus, economic growth, property tax relief and crime rates.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Five tips to cut down on your risk for skin cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Made for Shade organization will be building shade structures at the Parkview softball fields as a way to help reduce sun exposure and risk of skin cancer for the people watching. Here are some tips to reduce your risk of skin cancer:. Put on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What’s inside the youth trauma kits that were donated to the RCPD

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Black Hills Community Bank donated 30 youth trauma kits to the RCPD. BayLee Dansby, Youth and Family Navigator for the RCPD said, “These trauma kits are just a way for us to make a quick kind of positive impact on these youth. A lot of the times, going from calls to calls, it can be difficult to take a couple of minutes to just check and see how kids are doing. So being able to give these trauma kits is a good way to make a positive impact in the moment.”
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy