Winhall, VT

Comments / 2

Robert Messier
3d ago

Welcome to the wonderful world of mandatory composting. I said early on when the ridiculous mandate was passed, bears would become an issue. I refuse to compost for this very reason.

Reply
2
 

VTDigger

Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws

A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
POULTNEY, VT
VTDigger

Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital

The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges

KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
KILLINGTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers. Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford

PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
PITTSFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal

POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
POWNAL, VT
WMUR.com

Man hospitalized after rollover crash on Route 103 in Newbury

NEWBURY, N.H. — An early Saturday morning crash in Newbury ended with a man in the hospital. Newbury Fire Rescue said first responders were dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle rollover on Route 103 near Birch Grove Road. The car rolled down a steep embankment and came...
NEWBURY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot

RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
RUTLAND, VT

