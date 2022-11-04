Read full article on original website
Robert Messier
3d ago
Welcome to the wonderful world of mandatory composting. I said early on when the ridiculous mandate was passed, bears would become an issue. I refuse to compost for this very reason.
Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash
A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
NEWS10 ABC
Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed
POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
WRGB
Vermont driver charged with DUI-drugs after crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital
POWNAL, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man faces multiple charges, after a Sunday morning crash that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries. At about 9:30 a.m., Vermont State Troopers responded to U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, in the vicinity of Evergreen Park Street for reports of a crash between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital
The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
newportdispatch.com
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
WMUR.com
Keene State College student suffers head injury after accidental fall in residence hall
KEENE, N.H. — A Keene State College student was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury from an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, according to officials. Keene State College said the student suffered injuries from the accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall Sunday morning.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers. Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT...
WMUR.com
Vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, fire officials say
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, according to fire officials. The Peterborough Fire Department said it happened at 9:45 p.m. on Friday at 110 Grove St., across from Alltown. There was fire through the roof of the breezeway and in the front and rear...
mynbc5.com
Killington Resort remains optimistic that snow-covered trails are possible for World Cup
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The unseasonably warm weather we've had so far this month isn't looking good for ski resorts that are hoping to open later this month. In a few weeks, Killington Resort is hoping to have its Superstar trail covered in snow for the start of the Killington World Cup.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal
POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
WMUR.com
Man hospitalized after rollover crash on Route 103 in Newbury
NEWBURY, N.H. — An early Saturday morning crash in Newbury ended with a man in the hospital. Newbury Fire Rescue said first responders were dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle rollover on Route 103 near Birch Grove Road. The car rolled down a steep embankment and came...
newportdispatch.com
Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
