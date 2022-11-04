Read full article on original website
Bucksport Girls Conclude Perfect 18-0 Season with Gold Ball Saturday
The Bucksport Girls Soccer Team concluded their perfect season on Saturday, November 5th with a 2-1 victory over Maranacook to win the Class C State Soccer Gold Ball. The Golden Bucks received a measure of revenge, as Maranacook had beaten Bucskport last year 5-0 in the State Title Game. Bucksport's...
Preorder Thanksgiving Pies to Benefit the Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team
The Ellsworth High School Girls Basketball Team is having a pie sale to raise funds for items not in the budget! Pies may be picked up on Tuesday, November 22nd from 3 to 7 p.m. at Friends and Family Market in Ellsworth. Pies are $20.00 each. Pies available include. Apple.
Support Conners Emerson 8th Grade Class Saturday November 12th
The Conners Emerson 8th Grade Class will be out bright and early, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, November 12th selling pies in front of the Swan Agency on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor! They'll be selling the pies to raise money for their end of the year white water rafting trip.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
Surry Elementary School’s Great Lego ReGifting Project
Do you have a bunch of legos sitting around your home? Have you or your children outgrown the legos? Don't throw them away! I have the perfect solution for you to dispose of them, and in turn help make someone's holiday a little brighter!. Surry Elementary students are working with...
Ellsworth High School Pops Concert Thursday to Benefit EHS Band Trip to Washington
Thursday night, October 27th will be a night of great music at Ellsworth High School, all to raise money to send the Ellsworth High School Band to Washington DC in November for the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration!. The Pops Concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the Ellsworth High School...
Open Table MDI Returns to Sit-Down Dining with Music – Tuesdays Beginning November 1
For the 1st time in 2.5 years, starting Tuesday, November 1st Open Table MDI is returning to in-person dining for their FREE meals on Tuesday nights, with music!. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m Tuesdays. at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor. For those who may be...
Planned Power Outage for November 3rd – Route 3 Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville
Versant Power is advising customers along Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville that there will be a planned intermittent power outage on Thursday, November 3rd, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately 4 hours. The outage is necessary so crews can make repairs safely, improve reliability and prevent...
Friends in Action Senior Lunches – Tuesdays and Thursdays in November
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they have expanded and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon !
MDI Thanksgiving Project – How to Donate and How to Receive a Turkey Box [INFO]
Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 24th, and this year with the rising price of food, oil, gasoline, and really everything, more and more of our friends and neighbors are going to need some help. If your family could use some help with Thanksgiving this year, please sign up by emailing HERE...
Ellsworth Chamber Announces Holiday Decorating Contest for Businesses
Given the success of the Autumn Gold Decorating Contest the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced they are sponsoring a Holiday Decorating Contest, and all local businesses are invited to participate. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the Storefront and Window categories. All decorating needs...
Police Have a Suspect in Threat That Locked Down MDI High School
Classes have been canceled for Wednesday at MDI High School after a serious threat on Tuesday prompted the facility to be placed on lockdown. Will There Be Any After-School Activities Wednesday?. While there will be no classes, officials say after-school activities and practices will be held, as usual. There will...
Emmaus Shelter Thanksgiving Boxes – How to Sign Up; How to Donate Food
The Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth will be giving away holiday food boxes to anyone in need in Hancock County. The food boxes will consist of a turkey and all the fixings including a pie. To sign up for the holiday food boxes all you have to do is call...
Ellsworth Rotary and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry Combine to Collect Frozen Turkeys and Chickens
The Ellsworth Rotary and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry need your help! Their goal is to collect 134 frozen turkeys to be distributed to food pantry families. (2 chickens = 1 Turkey) You can drop off the frozen turkeys and chickens at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry during their open...
Volunteers Needed at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in November
Do you have some extra hours available to help our friends and neighbors in Downeast Maine? The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in their new location on the Downeast Highway in Ellsworth is in need of volunteers to help them in November. Here are the shifts that are available. Retail...
Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Alf Anderson Submits Resignation Letter
The Executive Director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Alf Anderson, sent out an email to members this morning, October 19th announcing his resignation. He will stay on with the Chamber through the end of 2022. Anderson had been the Executive Director since August 6th, 2019 and shepherded the...
RSU 24 Receives Permission to Begin In-Person Instruction at Charles M. Sumner Learning Center Effective October 20
Finally! RSU 24 has received permission to begin in-person instruction at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Center in Sullivan effective Thursday, October 20th. There will be still limitations to meet the Code Enforcement Officer's Fire Mitigation Plan, and details will be forthcoming, in a letter from Principal Jackson Green!. Here's...
Ghostport Schedule of Events – Saturday October 29
The weather on Saturday looks hauntingly good! Bucksport is the place to be as it transforms on Saturday, October 29th to Ghostport! The last time Ghostport was held was in 2019. The morning kicks off with the Lil' Goblins Parade. Meet at the Town Office at 9:50 and the parade...
2022 Bar Harbor Buoy Tree
We all know how the lobster industry is taking a beating, and they need our support more than ever. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is planning a holiday program that will offer a new, festive "tree" for the town, that will hopefully encourage community involvement and support the local fishermen and fisherwomen. The tree will be made of buoys purchased and decorated by the community. Proceeds will go to the Maine Lobstermen Association's effort to protect Maine's lobstering heritage.
Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween
Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
