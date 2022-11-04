ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV

As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
Surry Elementary School’s Great Lego ReGifting Project

Do you have a bunch of legos sitting around your home? Have you or your children outgrown the legos? Don't throw them away! I have the perfect solution for you to dispose of them, and in turn help make someone's holiday a little brighter!. Surry Elementary students are working with...
Ellsworth Chamber Announces Holiday Decorating Contest for Businesses

Given the success of the Autumn Gold Decorating Contest the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced they are sponsoring a Holiday Decorating Contest, and all local businesses are invited to participate. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the Storefront and Window categories. All decorating needs...
RSU 24 Receives Permission to Begin In-Person Instruction at Charles M. Sumner Learning Center Effective October 20

Finally! RSU 24 has received permission to begin in-person instruction at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Center in Sullivan effective Thursday, October 20th. There will be still limitations to meet the Code Enforcement Officer's Fire Mitigation Plan, and details will be forthcoming, in a letter from Principal Jackson Green!. Here's...
2022 Bar Harbor Buoy Tree

We all know how the lobster industry is taking a beating, and they need our support more than ever. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is planning a holiday program that will offer a new, festive "tree" for the town, that will hopefully encourage community involvement and support the local fishermen and fisherwomen. The tree will be made of buoys purchased and decorated by the community. Proceeds will go to the Maine Lobstermen Association's effort to protect Maine's lobstering heritage.
Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween

Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
