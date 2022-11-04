Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
everythinglubbock.com
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp. The Skylark Lounge, which calls itself Austin’s best blues and soul live music venue, took the top spot for the Lone Star State. According to its Facebook page, The...
everythinglubbock.com
Lawmakers eye fixes to Texas crime victim fund after KXAN investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a KXAN investigation into dysfunction in the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation fund, Texas lawmakers say they are examining legislative fixes, including more money for the division overseeing the program. The CVC fund is administered by the Office of Attorney General. It provided over...
everythinglubbock.com
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday’s storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms. Oklahoma. The American Red Cross estimates 185 structures in Idabel were damaged, and dozens...
everythinglubbock.com
Beto O’Rourke hosts ‘get out to vote’ rallies at Texas colleges, a final push ahead of election
SAN MARCOS, Texas (Nexstar) — Just 24 hours before the November midterm election, Beto O’Rourke is rallying for votes on Texas college campuses. O’Rourke, running for Texas governor, has done significant outreach to younger voters. On Monday, he started at Texas A&M and will end the day...
everythinglubbock.com
How did Beto O’Rourke get his nickname?
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke was given his nickname a long time ago. Named Robert Francis O’Rourke for his grandfather, the politician’s parents decided when he was a child that he needed to have a nickname to avoid confusion. Beto is...
everythinglubbock.com
Businesses, residents adjust to different time zones for El Paso, Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border residents and businesses are scrambling to adjust to being in a different time zone for the first time in more than a decade. When El Paso and most U.S. cities set their clocks back an hour early Sunday, Mexico did nothing. That left El Paso one hour behind Juarez for the first time in 12 years.
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Drop in demand helped gasoline prices fall slightly this week
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices fell slightly this week across the Lone Star State, according to press release from AAA Texas on Thursday. However, AAA data indicated prices were trending slightly upward again on Saturday. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas A&M Forest Service urges wildfire safety during hunting season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) is reminder hunters to be careful with activities that may spark a wildfire this hunting season. According to a press release from TAMFS, nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are human caused. It said 65 percent of wildfires that occur during hunting season are caused by debris burning and equipment use.
everythinglubbock.com
70-year-old woman claims 2 big lottery prizes in 1 day
DOVER, Del. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old woman lucked out big time after she managed to claim not just one but two big lottery prizes in a single day. The Delaware Lottery said the woman, a resident of Newark, Delaware, was excited when one of her two scratch-off tickets from the $100K ULTIMATE CASH Instant Game won her the top prize of $100,000.
Comments / 0