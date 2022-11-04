ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana

TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
TEMPLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp. The Skylark Lounge, which calls itself Austin’s best blues and soul live music venue, took the top spot for the Lone Star State. According to its Facebook page, The...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lawmakers eye fixes to Texas crime victim fund after KXAN investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a KXAN investigation into dysfunction in the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation fund, Texas lawmakers say they are examining legislative fixes, including more money for the division overseeing the program. The CVC fund is administered by the Office of Attorney General. It provided over...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday’s storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms. Oklahoma. The American Red Cross estimates 185 structures in Idabel were damaged, and dozens...
OKLAHOMA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

How did Beto O’Rourke get his nickname?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke was given his nickname a long time ago. Named Robert Francis O’Rourke for his grandfather, the politician’s parents decided when he was a child that he needed to have a nickname to avoid confusion. Beto is...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Businesses, residents adjust to different time zones for El Paso, Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border residents and businesses are scrambling to adjust to being in a different time zone for the first time in more than a decade. When El Paso and most U.S. cities set their clocks back an hour early Sunday, Mexico did nothing. That left El Paso one hour behind Juarez for the first time in 12 years.
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas: Drop in demand helped gasoline prices fall slightly this week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices fell slightly this week across the Lone Star State, according to press release from AAA Texas on Thursday. However, AAA data indicated prices were trending slightly upward again on Saturday. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas A&M Forest Service urges wildfire safety during hunting season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) is reminder hunters to be careful with activities that may spark a wildfire this hunting season. According to a press release from TAMFS, nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are human caused. It said 65 percent of wildfires that occur during hunting season are caused by debris burning and equipment use.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

70-year-old woman claims 2 big lottery prizes in 1 day

DOVER, Del. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old woman lucked out big time after she managed to claim not just one but two big lottery prizes in a single day. The Delaware Lottery said the woman, a resident of Newark, Delaware, was excited when one of her two scratch-off tickets from the $100K ULTIMATE CASH Instant Game won her the top prize of $100,000.
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy