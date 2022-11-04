ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Massachusetts man gets 15 months for pandemic loan fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who admitted to lying on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and using some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has been sentenced to 15 months in prison, federal prosecutors said. In addition to the time behind bars,...
STOUGHTON, MA
WacoTrib.com

Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
INDIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Youth detention center guards to get pepper spray, body cams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Youth Services will outfit guards at detention centers with body cameras and pepper spray. The new policy, announced Friday, follows a rash of disturbances and assaults inside the centers. In a letter to department staff, director Amy Ast said pepper spray...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WacoTrib.com

Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was “a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Democratic incumbents spending big in final days of campaign

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports. For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district...
WILMINGTON, DE
WacoTrib.com

Idaho officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late...
IDAHO STATE
WacoTrib.com

S. Carolina legislature's final effort to tweak abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state's abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state...
WacoTrib.com

Kentucky governor promotes 'prison-to-work' program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday promoted a “prison-to-work” initiative aimed at offering second chances for Kentucky's inmates by having jobs lined up for them before they leave custody. The goal is to match inmates with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by allowing...
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month. The state Department of Children and Families confirmed it is investigating what happened to determine if there...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. November 6, 2022. Editorial: A few simpler steps could make a dent in helping Iowans stay housed. While work continues on holistic approaches to helping all people without adequate housing, work at the margins could help some people right away. Neither Des Moines nor any other community...
DES MOINES, IA
WacoTrib.com

Election 2022: A look at what's on the Alabama ballot

Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday's election Polling places and registration status can be found on the secretary of state's website, at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Voter turnout is expected to be moderate, according to a projection by Secretary of State John Merrill. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here's a quick look at major statewide races and issues:
ALABAMA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022. Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it. The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.
NEBRASKA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Former teachers campaign for Oklahoma's top education job

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very different campaign styles. Republican Ryan Walters, 37, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as teachers and pushed for the banning of certain books from school libraries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian are being asked to prepare for a possible tropical system later in the week

Florida officials are warning residents, including those recently hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, that a tropical system could bring heavy rain and damaging winds this week. The warning comes as the storm is currently developing about 300 miles northeast of southeastern Bahamas. Already, the US territories of Puerto Rico...
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Friday night rites: Portraits of high school football culture in the Heart of Texas

It connects communities in Central Texas in a way nothing else can. It’s a melting pot. It’s a town hall meeting. It’s a family reunion. It’s high school football. The season kicks off in the sweltering, stifling summer heat of late August, when the days are still long and the stadium staff can wait a little deeper into the night to illuminate Friday’s lights. For a few lucky teams, it ends just before Christmas, when they are able to unwrap that ultimate holiday gift of a trip to state.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy