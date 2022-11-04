ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Is it too late to buy a Powerball ticket?

CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The Powerball is having yet another drawing for the largest jackpot in. lottery history after no one matched the numbers drawn on Saturday. The. Powerball. jackpot is now estimated at. $1.9 billion. with a lump-sum cash option of. $929.1 million.
FLORIDA STATE
Powerball drawing delayed by 'technical problem'

Washington Times, The (DC) The richest lottery drawing in U.S. history was delayed Monday night. jackpot was delayed because of a technical issue, according to the video posted of the live drawing at. 11 p.m. Monday. . "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the.
WASHINGTON STATE
First 5 things to do if you win the Powerball jackpot

KDVR-TV (Denver, CO) DENVER (KDVR) — Many of us are dreaming a Powerball dream, now that the jackpot is approaching. If you are lucky enough to win, here are the first five things you need to do, according to financial planners. 1. Protect your ticket. "You do not want...
Best’s Special Report: Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part of Fixed Income Portfolios for Health Insurers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The share of private placements bonds and structured securities has risen markedly in the fixed-income portfolios of. health insurers in recent years as carriers have retooled investment strategies at the margin to bolster overall returns. In its Best’s Special Report, “Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part...
Glow Raises $22.5 Million to Optimize Insurance for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glow, the digital insurance agency for small businesses, announced that it has closed a. , Maiden Re, and others also participated in the round. The financing will fund innovation in Glow’s digital insurance platform, which automates the insurance process for small businesses. Glow uses data to ensure that a business is maintaining the correct coverage for all their insurance needs at a lower cost, not just when they purchase, but every year. Glow will also use the investment to expand into more states across the nation, serving small businesses across more vertical industries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Acova Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Renters Insurance in Taylor and Southgate, Michigan: One can invest in affordable renters insurance plans with impressive coverage through Acova Insurance Agency Inc.

Lincoln Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2022 -- Acova Insurance Agency Inc. is a well-established insurance agency that offers risk management plans to several families and businesses across the state of. Michigan. . Through them, people can invest in budget-friendly life, health, car, business, and. homeowners insurance in. Taylor. and.
SOUTHGATE, MI
$2 trillion of world debt rests precariously on $2 trillion of gold

As inflationary pressures continue in the U.S., last Thursday, November 2, the Federal Reserve Bank announced its decision to increase its federal funds rate once again by 0.75 percentage points to bring it to a level of 3.75% to 4.00%. Hand in hand with the above, we see that last week, the Fed's balance sheet reached its lowest level of the year, down $242 billion from…
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
TEXAS STATE
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for determination of patient true state for personalized medicine (USPTO 11475996): Apixio Inc.

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Rogers, Robert Derward (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11475996, is. Apixio Inc. (. San Mateo, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
VIRGINIA STATE
Prime Insurance Company Hosts New Podcast 'I Hate Insurance!'

CHICAGO , Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick J. Lindsey , President, CEO, and Chairman of Prime Insurance Company, leads the podcast to talk about product highlights, insurance claims stories, and more featuring guest appearances from employees, producers, and insureds. The podcast is hosted on Spotify as "I Hate Insurance!"
FLORIDA STATE
