Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
3 pitchers the New York Yankees should target this offseason
The New York Yankees enter the offseason in need of pitching. Facing potential departures that will deplete the starting rotation
Mets mock trade for Angels star Shohei Ohtani, per MLB Insider
A trade package for the New York Mets involving MLB star Shohei Ohtani was recently proposed. Before reviewing the proposal, it was recently reported on by Greg Joyce of the New York Post that Mets general manager, Billy Eppler, had a lot to do with the recruiting of Ohtani to the Angeles in 2017. Knowing that certainly makes things fascinating. Could the relationship between Eppler and Ohtani lead the Mets to making a strong play?
Yankees could call up star prospect to feature in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make at shortstop this off-season — sticking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rotating to Oswald Peraza, or calling up one of their star prospects to finally make the leap. Kiner-Falefa had a polarizing 2022 season after being traded from the Minnesota Twins...
Yankees: 2 young bullpen arms who could make a huge impact in 2023
The New York Yankees project to have a strong bullpen for the 2023 season, despite Scott Effross projecting to miss the entire campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery to close the year. In addition, Michael King also suffered an elbow injury but avoided Tommy John surgery, meaning he should be available for Opening Day next spring.
Hey Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch
What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
Should the Mets trade catcher James McCann this off-season?
One contract the New York Mets would probably be happy to still consume if a trade were to be executed this offseason is the one of catcher, James McCann. After signing with the Mets in December 2020 and providing some excitement at the time, things have certainly gone nowhere near expected for McCann.
Angels' coaching staff will have a very Yankees look to it next season
The Angels have hired Marcus Thames, who played with the Dodgers and Yankees, as their new hitting coach. He was the Miami Marlins' hitting coach in 2022.
Which Boston Red Sox prospects made Arizona Fall League’s “Fall Stars” team?
Boston Red Sox prospects Nick Yorke and Stephen Scott are AFL “Fall Stars”. The Arizona Fall League is a great chance for prospects to get some extra reps after the minor league season is over. For some players, it’s the perfect way to correct things after a rocky year,...
