A trade package for the New York Mets involving MLB star Shohei Ohtani was recently proposed. Before reviewing the proposal, it was recently reported on by Greg Joyce of the New York Post that Mets general manager, Billy Eppler, had a lot to do with the recruiting of Ohtani to the Angeles in 2017. Knowing that certainly makes things fascinating. Could the relationship between Eppler and Ohtani lead the Mets to making a strong play?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO