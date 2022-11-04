ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Empire Sports Media

Mets mock trade for Angels star Shohei Ohtani, per MLB Insider

A trade package for the New York Mets involving MLB star Shohei Ohtani was recently proposed. Before reviewing the proposal, it was recently reported on by Greg Joyce of the New York Post that Mets general manager, Billy Eppler, had a lot to do with the recruiting of Ohtani to the Angeles in 2017. Knowing that certainly makes things fascinating. Could the relationship between Eppler and Ohtani lead the Mets to making a strong play?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hey Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch

What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
FanSided

