Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
Want to be a billionaire? Monday's Powerball is $1.9 billion
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) The happy Powerball saga continues. . The full amount can be taken as an annuity over 30 years. This is the largest amount ever for a national lottery. Powerball. is played in 45 states. The previous record was a. $1.586 billion. Powerball. jackpot in 2016,...
Is it too late to buy a Powerball ticket?
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The Powerball is having yet another drawing for the largest jackpot in. lottery history after no one matched the numbers drawn on Saturday. The. Powerball. jackpot is now estimated at. $1.9 billion. with a lump-sum cash option of. $929.1 million.
Winning ticket for $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot sold in California, state lottery officials say
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, […]
Here's why Powerball numbers weren't drawn Monday night
CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) ( NEXSTAR ) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night's Powerball numbers to be drawn, you'll have to wait a little while longer. A technical error has caused a delay in Monday's numbers being drawn, a games spokesperson said during the scheduled drawing at.
First 5 things to do if you win the Powerball jackpot
KDVR-TV (Denver, CO) DENVER (KDVR) — Many of us are dreaming a Powerball dream, now that the jackpot is approaching. If you are lucky enough to win, here are the first five things you need to do, according to financial planners. 1. Protect your ticket. "You do not want...
Powerball drawing delayed by 'technical problem'
Washington Times, The (DC) The richest lottery drawing in U.S. history was delayed Monday night. jackpot was delayed because of a technical issue, according to the video posted of the live drawing at. 11 p.m. Monday. . "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the.
Powerball winning numbers: Did anyone win $1.9 billion jackpot?
We’ re still waiting for the winning numbers in the record $1.9 billion Powerball lottery jackpot. In a statement, the association said the Powerball drawing schedule for Monday, Nov. 7 was delayed because one participating lottery was still processing“ sales and play data.”. The previous record was held by a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot on Jan. 13, 2016…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0