Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a. Department of Justice. release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe. , previous CEO...
Colorado man who scammed family of nearly $400,000 in gold fraud sent to prison
GREAT FALLS - An investment scheme in which a Colorado man admitted to defrauding a Montana family of $391,280 by purporting to invest the money in gold in Africa was sentenced today to 27 months in prison and fined $5,000, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing over $3 billion in Bitcoin
Okay, so the raid didn't exactly look like this. Deposit Photos. revealed information on what was then the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history (the second-largest financial seizure ever at the time). The seizure occurred during a previously undisclosed raid on a. Georgia. residence in connection with a 2012 wire...
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in second bank fraud, conspiracy trial
SOUTH FLORIDA - One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day on. Oct....
Hawaii doctor prevails in high court decision regarding reimbursements
After seven years of ongoing litigation involving Hilo-based physician Frederick Nitta, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled 5-0 in his favor on Friday in a decision that could impact other Big Island doctors hoping to secure Medicaid reimbursement payments. "It felt good that at least the state Supreme Court justices were...
Pennsylvania town, insurers to pay $3.75M over housing project dispute
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) The town of Chester and its insurers have agreed to pay $3.75 million to settle a marathon court case over claims that town officials effectively killed a big housing project and left its developer broke by delaying and obstructing the proposal for years. Under an agreement...
Judge says Murdaugh’s SC island can be sold, 401(k) cashed out to pay lawyers and receivers
Alex Murdaugh’s island is being sold. On Thursday, a state judge temporarily lifted a year-old injunction freezing Murdaugh’s assets and approved the sale of the island belonging to the disgraced attorney. At the same time, Judge. Daniel Hall. also approved the liquidation of Murdaugh’s entire 401(k) to help...
