Maryland State

Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a. Department of Justice. release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe. , previous CEO...
