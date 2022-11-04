ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign

J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
3 players for Detroit Tigers to target this offseason

One could argue that the Detroit Tigers were one of the more disappointing teams in the majors in 2022. They had been one of the more active teams in free agency, bringing in Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez as their headline moves. Between their free agent class and top prospects coming to the majors, 2022 was supposed to be the start of something special. Then injuries and underperformance happened, leading to the Tigers finishing the 2022 season just one game out of the AL Central basement.
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
OPINION: Phillies' Rob Thomson Made Major Blunder Pulling Zack Wheeler in Game 6

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled starting pitcher Zack Wheeler from Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night in the sixth inning. Wheeler had thrown just 70 pitches and allowed just three hits, one walk and no runs. His decision would not pan out, as Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez would tattoo a 450-foot home run off Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, and the Phillies would go on to lose 4-1, ending their season at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Report: White Sox to pick up Anderson club option

The White Sox plan to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson's club option to return him for the 2023 season, according to NY Post's Jon Heyman. Last season, Anderson played in 79 games, slashing .301/.339/.395 from the plate. He scored 50 runs, recorded 100 hits and blasted six home runs and 25 RBIs.
Hall of Fame Contemporary Era ballot a statement on PED Era

The PED Era is getting another chance at the MLB Hall of Fame. The Contemporary Era player’s ballot was announced on Monday with few surprises. Eight players – Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro, and Curt Schilling – are getting another chance at immortality, provided that they can garner 12 votes from the 16 member panel.
