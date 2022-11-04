Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason
Could Verdugo be back in Los Angeles if Boston decides to trade him?
Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign
J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could be Surprise Team in on Justin Verlander This Offseason
It's possible the Dodgers could use all the help they need with their pitching rotation
5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Aaron Judge
New York Yankees free agent outfielder and soon-to-be American League MVP Aaron Judge will be hotly pursued by MLB clubs this offseason. Here are five potential free agent destinations for the superstar, if he does not resign with the Yankees.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
3 players for Detroit Tigers to target this offseason
One could argue that the Detroit Tigers were one of the more disappointing teams in the majors in 2022. They had been one of the more active teams in free agency, bringing in Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez as their headline moves. Between their free agent class and top prospects coming to the majors, 2022 was supposed to be the start of something special. Then injuries and underperformance happened, leading to the Tigers finishing the 2022 season just one game out of the AL Central basement.
NBC Sports
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
OPINION: Phillies' Rob Thomson Made Major Blunder Pulling Zack Wheeler in Game 6
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled starting pitcher Zack Wheeler from Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night in the sixth inning. Wheeler had thrown just 70 pitches and allowed just three hits, one walk and no runs. His decision would not pan out, as Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez would tattoo a 450-foot home run off Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, and the Phillies would go on to lose 4-1, ending their season at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
Report: White Sox to pick up Anderson club option
The White Sox plan to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson's club option to return him for the 2023 season, according to NY Post's Jon Heyman. Last season, Anderson played in 79 games, slashing .301/.339/.395 from the plate. He scored 50 runs, recorded 100 hits and blasted six home runs and 25 RBIs.
Hall of Fame Contemporary Era ballot a statement on PED Era
The PED Era is getting another chance at the MLB Hall of Fame. The Contemporary Era player’s ballot was announced on Monday with few surprises. Eight players – Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro, and Curt Schilling – are getting another chance at immortality, provided that they can garner 12 votes from the 16 member panel.
tigerrag.com
Houston’s Bregman continues LSU’s championship legacy with World Series title
Third baseman Alex Bregman bolstered the list of former LSU players that have won World Series championships when the Houston Astros posted a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday in Minute Maid Park. Bregman earned his second World Series ring with the Astros, who also defeated the Los Angeles...
Texas Rangers Offseason Central
Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.
Which Boston Red Sox prospects made Arizona Fall League’s “Fall Stars” team?
Boston Red Sox prospects Nick Yorke and Stephen Scott are AFL “Fall Stars”. The Arizona Fall League is a great chance for prospects to get some extra reps after the minor league season is over. For some players, it’s the perfect way to correct things after a rocky year,...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0