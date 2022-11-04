ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Complete Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 Week 9 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
MIAMI, FL
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Get to know Panthers’ Week 10 opponent: Cordarrelle Patterson a new problem to solve

The Carolina Panthers (2-7) are reeling following an embarrassing 42-21 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks benched starting quarterback PJ Walker at halftime, was non-committal about the position after the game and then fired two defensive assistants on Monday. To make matters worse, the Panthers...
Watch: Toure’s Acrobatic Catch Gave Packers Life

DETROIT – With the Green Bay Packers in desperation mode on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, there were limited options for Aaron Rodgers. Romeo Doubs was injured on the first play of the game. Christian Watson was being evaluated for a concussion. With Sammy Watkins again a nonfactor and Randall Cobb on injured reserve, Rodgers looked to Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bears Report Card: How Justin Fields Becomes a Winner

Quite inadvertantly, newcomer Chase Claypool put his finger on a real Bears offensive problem after Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The problem is Justin Fields. "It's so fun watching him move around, make plays, give us opportunities, give the entire offense opportunities to keep driving the ball," Claypool said. "It just felt right when he was the one controlling the game."
CHICAGO, IL
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET for Ravens-Saints - Grab $1000 Monday Night Football Offer

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the NFL’s biggest playmakers will be on display in the Week 9 Monday Night Football game, as Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens to New Orleans to face Alvin Kamara and the Saints. Big plays make for fun bets, and you can make those wagers a little less riskier by signing up for with BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which produces a risk-free bet up to $1,000 for new customers.
Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy injured with 1:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter. G Cesar Ruiz takes the place of McCoy who was seen walking on the Saints sidelines heading to the locker room, per John Hendrix. More details on McCoy's injury after halftime. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Bill Belichick Reacts to Tom Brady’s Latest Statistical Feat

View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on...
TAMPA, FL
Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

The Carolina Panthers have shaken up their quarterback depth chart and coaching staff in the wake of Sunday’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team activated quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle) from injured reserve on Monday. The Panthers had an open spot on their 53-man roster, so no corresponding player release was needed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Saturday Was ‘Shocked’ When Colts’ Irsay Offered Him Coaching Job

View the original article to see embedded media. Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the NFL world Monday after announcing the hiring of franchise legend Jeff Saturday as interim coach shortly following the firing of Frank Reich after four and a half seasons. The hire turned many heads due to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Steelers New CB William Jackson Misses Second Practice Due to Back Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without their newly-acquired cornerback William Jackson III to start Week 10 as he missed practice due to a linger back injury, according to TribLive's Chris Adamski. The Steelers traded for Jackson at the trade deadline, sending a 2025 conditioned sixth-round pick to the Washington...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come

Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.

