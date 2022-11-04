ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A luxury retreat in Wayne

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePvoc_0iycT13w00
Image via Bright MLS.

This masterfully designed private luxury 4-bedroom, 5-1/2 bath retreat sitting on 2.46 beautifully landscaped acres is available for sale in Wayne.

This estate is set on two large parcels with soaring trees and enchanting gardens, boasting a contemporary 9,238 square-foot Main House and a negative-edge pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZGL_0iycT13w00
Image via Bright MLS.

There are abundant water features, manicured outdoor areas, and IPE decking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9EdQ_0iycT13w00
Image via Bright MLS.

The luxury retreat property includes a 3,956-square-foot guest house.

An elongated driveway has vibrant flora and fauna, stonework, and sculptures.

Inside, there is a water feature below a circular stair landing, Bolivian Rosewood radiant heat flooring,  a living room with a custom Rosewood fireplace, a dining room, and a private study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Tr0Z_0iycT13w00
Image via Bright MLS.

There are decorative glass panels and doors, with soft lighting in every room. Birds Eye Maple is used in the family room and gourmet kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line built-in appliances, custom cabinetry, and a center island and pantry. There is also a catering kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwtVd_0iycT13w00
Image via Bright MLS.

Upstairs, the primary suite has custom Rosewood paneling, a fireplace, and built-ins, including a dressing cabinet, desk, kitchenette, and stairs to a private loft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19i39v_0iycT13w00
Image via Bright MLS.

The bath has an oversized rain shower and wall-to-wall slab stone and glass.

Outside is a pool, hot tub, roof deck, outdoor atrium and gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WgNv_0iycT13w00
Image via Bright MLS.

There is also a home gym, a barbecue enclosure, and a wine cellar.

Read and see more of this property at 308-10 Julip Run in Wayne, listed for $4.9 million on Realtor.com.

See more of DELCO.Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Amkb_0iycT13w00
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay

The agreement of sale to Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The six-year fight to keep Crebilly...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 504 Sturbridge Court | King of Prussia | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 504 Sturbridge Court in King of Prussia. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this well-maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable Williamsburg Commons! Enter through the bright two-story foyer with a built-in closet, and head up to the main level with beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the home, you'll find finishes like wood window cornices and crown moldings. The spacious living room with a bay window opens up to the large dining area with a chandelier. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a ceiling fan, and tile flooring. Tons of natural light also fills the room from the glass sliding doors that lead out to the back deck, perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! Finishing off the first floor is an updated powder room. The top floor boasts a sizable primary bedroom with double closets and a full ensuite bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower and vanity. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a full hallway bathroom with a tub shower combo complete the floor. The finished walk-out basement features a great den space, laundry area, and inside access to the attached one-car garage. Walk outside to your patio and enjoy relaxing outdoors. A concrete driveway provides additional parking space. Located just minutes from all of the restaurants and shopping in the vibrant King of Prussia, with easy access to I-76 & I-476, routes 202 & 422, and the PA Turnpike!
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
thisislowermerion.com

Presidential Apartments Sold for $357 Million

The investment firm KKR & Co., Inc. is raising its bet on the apartment market with the $357 million purchase of a Philadelphia housing complex, the most expensive apartment property sale in the city’s history. KKR’s acquisition of Presidential City, which consists of four 12-story buildings on the edge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL to raise electric rates starting in December

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
ALLENTOWN, PA
phoenixville.org

Groundbreaking for Affordable Senior Housing

Hankin Group Breaks Ground for Affordable Senior Housing Project in Phoenixville. Exton, PA — November 3, 2022 – Exton developer, Hankin Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Phoenixville Senior Housing project on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hankin Group welcomed project partners, as well as regional and city community leaders to celebrate the commencement of construction on Hankin Group’s newest development project, a 50-unit affordable senior housing building located in the Borough of Phoenixville, Chester County, PA.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
cosmosphilly.com

This Weekend it’s the Upper Darby Greek Festival

Authentic Greek food, Greek wine tasting, a Greek market, homemade pastries, and Greek dancing are all part of the fall Upper Darby Greek Festival. They even have a Laiki Vradia on Saturday night. This Saturday, November 5th and 6th, 2022, the fun, food, and wonderful Greek atmosphere kick off at...
UPPER DARBY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy