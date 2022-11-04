Malvern Bank House of the Week: A luxury retreat in Wayne

Image via Bright MLS.

This masterfully designed private luxury 4-bedroom, 5-1/2 bath retreat sitting on 2.46 beautifully landscaped acres is available for sale in Wayne.

This estate is set on two large parcels with soaring trees and enchanting gardens, boasting a contemporary 9,238 square-foot Main House and a negative-edge pool.

There are abundant water features, manicured outdoor areas, and IPE decking.

The luxury retreat property includes a 3,956-square-foot guest house.

An elongated driveway has vibrant flora and fauna, stonework, and sculptures.

Inside, there is a water feature below a circular stair landing, Bolivian Rosewood radiant heat flooring, a living room with a custom Rosewood fireplace, a dining room, and a private study.

There are decorative glass panels and doors, with soft lighting in every room. Birds Eye Maple is used in the family room and gourmet kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line built-in appliances, custom cabinetry, and a center island and pantry. There is also a catering kitchen.

Upstairs, the primary suite has custom Rosewood paneling, a fireplace, and built-ins, including a dressing cabinet, desk, kitchenette, and stairs to a private loft.

The bath has an oversized rain shower and wall-to-wall slab stone and glass.

Outside is a pool, hot tub, roof deck, outdoor atrium and gardens.

There is also a home gym, a barbecue enclosure, and a wine cellar.

Read and see more of this property at 308-10 Julip Run in Wayne, listed for $4.9 million on Realtor.com.