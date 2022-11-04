Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech

DKK Partners, an emerging markets (EM) foreign exchange (FX) liquidity provider, has joined the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) following a record year of growth. DKK will work with members of the LCCI to offer its suite of key services, including FX risk management, access to deep liquidity pools, and local collections for overseas trading. The LCCI is London’s key hub for the business community with around 3,000 members, helping their businesses through a range of services and products enabling them to create connections and advocate on behalf of London’s business community.

1 DAY AGO