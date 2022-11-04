Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech

Read full article on original website
Cyber Insurtech BOXX Insurance Acquires Palo Alto-based Cyber Threat Intelligence Company Templarbit
Toronto-based global cyber insurtech, BOXX Insurance, today announced the acquisition of Templarbit, a cyber threat intelligence platform that makes it simpler for businesses to stay ahead of digital threats. With teams in Palo Alto and Los Angeles, Templarbit was founded by Bjoern Zinssmeister in 2017. Templarbit has built state of...
How do Recent FCA Changes Impact Insurtechs?
Nick McCowan, Post Office Insurance’s Head of General Insurance, who uses Earnix’s AI-powered pricing solution, Price IT, explains the effect the FCA’s new rules on “Price Walking” are having on the insurance industry six months on. Aaron Wright, Director of Strategy, Earnix, offers an insurtech’s perspective.
Snowdrop Solutions releases enhanced version of its transaction enrichment API: Snowdrop Merchant Reconciliation System™
Leading transaction enrichment provider Snowdrop Solutions Ltd. today announced the launch of its upgraded Snowdrop Merchant Reconciliation System™ or MRS 3.0. MRS helps Financial Service Providers create compelling and intuitive user experiences for consumers by simplifying messy payment transactions and clearly showing where money is spent. Built on the latest Google Maps and Cloud Platform technologies, the easy-to-use API is enterprise ready, simple to implement and highly scalable.
Zurich Insurance UK Selects CoreLogic’s Digital Platform to Support Its Claims Operations
CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Zurich Insurance UK (“Zurich”) will use CoreLogic’s digital claims workflow and collaboration platform to enhance its claims operations. In the UK, Zurich provides a suite of insurance products including commercial and...
Ron Rock says Vegas brings out the Diva in him – Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas
Ron Rock is a self admitted diva. And who wouldn’t be as Senior Director of a company like JobsOhio, a unique private economic development corporation that acts as a catalyst for high-growth business investments and job creation. With Ohio state providing low business operating costs, no corporate tax and...
CoverGo Appoints Ex-DXC Experts to Enhance its No-code Insurance Platform
Global SaaS company, CoverGo, appoints four ex-DXC insurance enterprise software industry experts who will be in charge of insurance architecture and products. The experts, Brian Maguire, Neil Small, CK Wong, and Stephen Hale, join forces to bring decades of insurance enterprise software expertise to CoverGo and together with the team further build CoverGo’s no-code core insurance system for P&C, health, and life.
Andy Schmidt – CGI – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Andy Schmidt, the Vice President and Global Industry Lead of Banking at IT Services company, CGI, to discuss the key themes at this year’s event and the new developments and partnerships happening for CGI. The company will be digitising HSBC’s trade platform,...
DKK Partners Joins London Chamber of Commerce & Industry Offering Global FX Services
DKK Partners, an emerging markets (EM) foreign exchange (FX) liquidity provider, has joined the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) following a record year of growth. DKK will work with members of the LCCI to offer its suite of key services, including FX risk management, access to deep liquidity pools, and local collections for overseas trading. The LCCI is London’s key hub for the business community with around 3,000 members, helping their businesses through a range of services and products enabling them to create connections and advocate on behalf of London’s business community.
Shieldpay Announces Partnership With Checkout.com to Further Support B2B Transactions for Payments Industry
Shieldpay, the market leading fintech solving complex B2B payments, has today announced its partnership with Checkout.com, the global payments platform, to support customers that need more than just straight-through-processing. This partnership will allow Checkout.com to leverage Shieldpay’s unique payment engine and digital escrow capabilities to address the payment challenges customers...
Dubai International Financial Centre to host a Global FinTech Summit
His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, has announced the launch of the Dubai FinTech Summit, a global event that will bring together more than 5,000 experts, thought leaders, policymakers and decision-makers in Dubai to discuss how they can shape a new wave of innovation, enterprise and growth for the international financial industry.
Worldr Brings Seed to $11M in New Funding Round led by Molten Ventures and Mitigates Compliance Issues for WhatsApp in the Workplace
Worldr, the zero-trust architecture for the world’s most popular collaboration and communications platforms, is announcing that it has raised a total of $11 million in Seed funding. The new Worldr funding round was led by Molten Ventures, with continued support from IQ Capital and Playfair Capital. It also saw...
Wirex Announces Winners of 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List
Wirex, the leading payments platform, in partnership with The Cryptonomist, has today announced the winners of the 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List. The 13 winners were chosen by the judges out of over 200 incredible entries. Wirex opened nominations for this year’s Power List on the 15th September,...
MANGOPAY Appoints Ronen Benchetrit as Chief Technology Officer
MANGOPAY, a major European payment solutions provider for marketplaces and platforms, announced the appointment of key additions to MANGOPAY’s executive leadership team. Ronen Benchetrit has been appointed as MANGOPAY’s Chief Technology Officer and joined the executive committee following the acquisition by Advent International. As a key appointment that underlines MANGOPAY’s strong commitment to innovation, Ronen will be responsible for taking the scale-up into the next phase of its technology challenge, leading one of the fastest-growing tech teams in the payment industry.
Trace Financial’s Paul Ruskin LOVES Failure! – FF Salon at Sibos 2022
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Paul Ruskin, the Director – Business Development at Trace Financial, about the importance of talking to the people on the ground of innovation and being transparent about solutions. For Ruskin, sometimes the best way to grow is...
DBS and global partners sound clarion call to climate innovators developing solutions to address carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas removal
With the risk of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions pushing past dangerous warming thresholds, DBS together with seven partners and supporters, have committed to further build on efforts to nurture and scale the climate tech ecosystem. DBS and global partners today launched the second cycle of Sustaintech Xcelerator,...
Hashdex and Vinter Launch First-of-its-kind Crypto ETP for Top Performers
Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused investing company, today announced it has partnered with Vinter, the crypto index provider, for the launch of the Hashdex Crypto Momentum Factor ETP (exchange-traded product). The first-of-its-kind investment vehicle is designed to enable institutional investors to capitalize on trending crypto assets that are experiencing upward price momentum. The ETP is now listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Deutsche Börse Xetra, and will be available on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, on Wednesday 09 November.
Reltime launches state-of-the-art, global, Web3 embedded finance platform
Reltime announces today the launch of its one-stop-shop solution to fast-track embedded finance, especially designed for telecom operators, financial service providers focusing on specific target groups, neobanks, gaming and virtual sports metaverse companies, supermarket chains, shopping malls, e-commerce firms and others with a large customer base. Named FastTrack to Embedded...
Gate.io Launches its Crypto Payment Product, Gate Pay
Gate.io, one of the world’s earliest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched Gate Pay, a leading crypto-based payment product. Gate.io believes that, with a larger purpose to bridge the divide between blockchain and everyday life, cryptocurrencies will assume the basic and critical function of currency– as a means of payment– bringing a wider adoption beyond the limited user group in trading and transactions. Therefore, Gate.io decided to develop and launch Gate Pay to bring the Web 3.0 lifestyle to the public by serving individual users and business partners with its crypto-based payment solution.
Wio Bank and Mambu bring digital banking services to the UAE
Wio Bank, the first platform bank regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced its successful go live on Mambu. Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform enables Wio Bank to achieve a faster time to market as it helps establish the UAE as a hub for the growing digital economy.
