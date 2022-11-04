Read full article on original website
Turkey Talk – How To Dry Brine
Look folks, y’all can talk brining until you are blue in the face, but, the truth is my momma didn’t brine and I ate good. I have dry brined before, I ate good. My friends have wet brined and I ate good. There are many theories on whether...
