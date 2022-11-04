ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
WESTFIELD, NJ
HS football stat leaders from Week 2 of the playoffs and all Nov. 3-5 contests

The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for the second week of the playoffs and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Nov. 3-5.
Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton

While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ
