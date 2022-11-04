Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Non-Public A semifinals roundup, Nov. 5
Jaiden Reid tallied the game’s only goal as third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep defeated seventh-seeded Paul VI in overtime in the semifinals of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Jersey City. The Marauders (13-5-2) were able to slow down Paul VI’s high-powered offense as it came into the...
North, Non-Public A boys soccer final preview — No. 1 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 17 Bergen Catholic
Girls Soccer: LIVE group semifinal updates, links and featured coverage for Nov. 8
Who are Player of the Year candidates in every conference?. Palmyra (18-1-2) at Point Pleasant Beach (13-6), 2 p.m. Mountain Lakes (14-8) at Waldwick (21-2-1), 6 p.m. West Morris (12-6-1) at Old Tappan (10-6-4), 4 p.m. Recap. 📷 Photo gallery | Box score. Seneca (15-7) at Wall (12-7), 6...
Field hockey: No. 19 Northern Highlands holds off Chatham - North Jersey Group 3 semifinals
Senior Belle Bennett and sophomore Shannon Arber each had a goal in the first quarter as second-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off third-seeded Chatham 2-1 in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will next visit top-seeded...
Field Hockey: Masterful Masters powers No. 9 North Hunterdon to sectional finals
Field Hockey: North Hunterdon vs Warren Hills North Jersey, Group 3 semis — Before almost every game, Lauren Masters gets a short and simple message from her mother.
Boys Soccer: Waldwick defeats Wallington, wins second consecutive N1G1 title
Waldwick and Wallington clashed in a defensive slug fest in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 finals, but it was Waldwick who emerged victorious with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from senior Alex Manziano and an eight-save shutout from sophomore goalkeeper Axel da Silva. Waldwick and...
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Girls volleyball: Old Bridge tops Hunterdon Central to win Central Jersey Group 4 title
Senior outside hitter and four-year varsity player Leena Tran finished with 11 kills and seven digs while senior Natalie Mikucki had 11 digs as top-seeded Old Bridge topped second-seeded Hunterdon Central in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, to claim the Central Jersey Group 4 title in Old Bridge. Old Bridge raised...
HS football stat leaders from Week 2 of the playoffs and all Nov. 3-5 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for the second week of the playoffs and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Nov. 3-5.
Girls volleyball: Verona clicks on all cylinders, wins third consecutive N2G1 title
Add another championship banner to Verona’s illustrious volleyball history. For the third consecutive season, the top-seeded Hillbillies surged to a North 2 Group 1 title in the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship over second-seeded Rutherford 25-6, 25-13 on Monday in Verona.
Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton
While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
