Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

New JEA headquarters sells for $95 million

Colorado-based firm Real Capital Solutions paid almost $95 million for JEA’s new Downtown corporate headquarters in a sale executed Nov. 3. Ryan Companies US Inc., the structure’s developer, announced Nov. 4 it sold the newly completed building to Real Capital Solutions. Real Capital Solutions, based in Louisville, Colorado,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

The Note, 14041 Hyatt Road, contractor is Elkins Construction LLC, 244,318 square feet, six new apartments complex buildings, $30.2 million. Eden Arlington, 9105 Tredinick Parkway, No. 14103, contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 1,602 square feet, new building, $213,324. Condominiums. Arlington by The River Condominium Association Inc., 2280 Shepard St.,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Milkster Nitrogen Creamery building-out in Miramar Plaza

The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is approved for build-out in Miramar Plaza near San Marco. The city issued a permit Nov. 7 for Ticon Commercial LLC to renovate 1,497 square feet of space at a cost of $200,000 at 3853 Hendricks Ave. Thomas Duke Architect is the architect. The site...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Blue Penguin Car Wash to Blanding Boulevard

JEA is reviewing the service availability for Blue Penguin Car Wash at 8500 Blanding Blvd. in Argyle Village Shopping Center. The bluepenguincarwash.com site lists the address as “coming soon” in 2023. Blue Penguin has three Georgia locations and its website shows one Georgia and seven Florida locations as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Apartment permits in review for $83 million One Riverside

Construction is in review for the One Riverside apartments at the 1 Riverside Ave. residential and retail project in the Brooklyn area of Downtown at an estimated project cost of $83 million. The city is reviewing permits for 270 apartments among Buildings 1000, 2000 and 2000B along with permits for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced

Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station

Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station. The Franklin Street commercial real estate company is the leasing agent for the 26,000-square-foot River City Station retail center planned for development along Max Leggett Parkway and Hyatt Road. The site is near the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic under development...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Volunteers in Medicine marks 20th anniversary

Volunteers in Medicine recently began a yearlong celebration of its 20th anniversary. Founded by Dottie Dorion and Dr. Jim Burt, its mission is to provide health care to working uninsured patients in need. It serves those who would find a medical bill a budget buster. Over two decades it has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Neptune Beach food and diaper giveaway

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — This Saturday Neptune Beach hosts a Food and diaper giveaway! The city of Neptune Beach, Neptune Beach Police Department, Beaches Chapel and Community First Credit Union are teaming up with the Safe Future Foundation to bring some much needed resources to the community. >>> STREAM...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

