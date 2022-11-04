Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grantJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Paris Winningham from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform National Anthem for Tynes Elementary Veterans Day celebrationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
New JEA headquarters sells for $95 million
Colorado-based firm Real Capital Solutions paid almost $95 million for JEA’s new Downtown corporate headquarters in a sale executed Nov. 3. Ryan Companies US Inc., the structure’s developer, announced Nov. 4 it sold the newly completed building to Real Capital Solutions. Real Capital Solutions, based in Louisville, Colorado,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
The Note, 14041 Hyatt Road, contractor is Elkins Construction LLC, 244,318 square feet, six new apartments complex buildings, $30.2 million. Eden Arlington, 9105 Tredinick Parkway, No. 14103, contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 1,602 square feet, new building, $213,324. Condominiums. Arlington by The River Condominium Association Inc., 2280 Shepard St.,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery building-out in Miramar Plaza
The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is approved for build-out in Miramar Plaza near San Marco. The city issued a permit Nov. 7 for Ticon Commercial LLC to renovate 1,497 square feet of space at a cost of $200,000 at 3853 Hendricks Ave. Thomas Duke Architect is the architect. The site...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Blue Penguin Car Wash to Blanding Boulevard
JEA is reviewing the service availability for Blue Penguin Car Wash at 8500 Blanding Blvd. in Argyle Village Shopping Center. The bluepenguincarwash.com site lists the address as “coming soon” in 2023. Blue Penguin has three Georgia locations and its website shows one Georgia and seven Florida locations as...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Apartment permits in review for $83 million One Riverside
Construction is in review for the One Riverside apartments at the 1 Riverside Ave. residential and retail project in the Brooklyn area of Downtown at an estimated project cost of $83 million. The city is reviewing permits for 270 apartments among Buildings 1000, 2000 and 2000B along with permits for...
News4Jax.com
Business owner left with unopened cigar lounge after being scammed out of $26,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Westside business owner is accusing an electric company of taking his money without completing the job. Andrew Messiana was supposed to open a cigar lounge called Tobacco Galore at least nine months ago, but his plans were involuntarily put on a hiatus when Covenant Electric did not finish the service.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced
Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station. The Franklin Street commercial real estate company is the leasing agent for the 26,000-square-foot River City Station retail center planned for development along Max Leggett Parkway and Hyatt Road. The site is near the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic under development...
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grant
The Town of Orange Park is considering a business improvement micro-grant. The grant would be given to businesses to make improvements such as landscape beautification, painting, and pressure washing, to name a few.
Almost 1,000 pounds of expired medications were taken and destroyed in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Poison Information Center, Drug Free Duval, and Project Opioid partnered with local law enforcement for Drug Take Back. This event is to help prevent drugs from being misused, accidental poisonings, and overdoses from happening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I want to say...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win
Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
News4Jax.com
Will a potential strike by United, American and Delta pilots impact holiday travel?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weeks away from the busiest travel season of the year, pilot unions with United, American, and Delta Airlines aren’t seeing eye to eye. United and Delta pilots are even threatening to walk off on the job. News4JAX aviation expert Ed Booth said the main issue...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Nicole turning west & transitioning to pure tropical system
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair
• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Volunteers in Medicine marks 20th anniversary
Volunteers in Medicine recently began a yearlong celebration of its 20th anniversary. Founded by Dottie Dorion and Dr. Jim Burt, its mission is to provide health care to working uninsured patients in need. It serves those who would find a medical bill a budget buster. Over two decades it has...
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors concerned about Regency Square Mall, owners say repairs are on the way
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades. At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Neptune Beach food and diaper giveaway
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — This Saturday Neptune Beach hosts a Food and diaper giveaway! The city of Neptune Beach, Neptune Beach Police Department, Beaches Chapel and Community First Credit Union are teaming up with the Safe Future Foundation to bring some much needed resources to the community. >>> STREAM...
First Coast News
Man attempts to rob Wells Fargo in Jacksonville
A man attempted to rob Wells Fargo, 4328 Blanding Blvd., at 12:38 p.m. Thursday. The teller alerted a manager and the assailment ran from the bank.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
