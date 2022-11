The #4 Skyridge volleyball team (21-10) finished the 6A tournament today (Nov. 5) by defeating #7 Syracuse (23-11) for third place. In the morning semifinal, the Falcons played very well against top-ranked Mountain Ridge (28-4) but the Sentinels prevailed 27-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20 to move on to the title match and drop Skyridge to the contest for third place.

