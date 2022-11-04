Read full article on original website
King Diamond Details Horrific History Behind Castle Inspiration for New Music
King Diamond was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, giving fans an update on both of his bands - Mercyful Fate and King Diamond. It's been a big year for the musician, with even bigger things to come as both bands are working toward new music and King offers Jackie some insight on the progress of both acts.
Slipknot Announce More 2023 Tour Dates
Slipknot are starting to get their 2023 touring plans in order, revealing the first extended run of tour dates for the new year. The band just announced a nine-date run through Europe that will take them from spring into summer. The dates start on June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria and...
Paramore Added to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Arena Tour
Have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Taylor Swift's tour of U.S. stadiums in 2023, "The Eras Tour." The rock band has long had ties to the pop superstar. Would you catch a Taylor Swift concert with Paramore as the opening artist? Last week, Loudwire recounted 10 rockers who've defended Taylor Swift. Last month, Paramore released their first new song in five years, "This Is Why." Paramore's sixth album, also called This Is Why, is due out on Feb. 10, 2023.
The Acacia Strain + Fit for an Autopsy Book 2023 Tour With Full of Hell + Primitive Man
2023 is getting off to a rocking start, and one of the heaviest tours of the new year will kick off in March with The Acacia Strain and Fit for an Autopsy head up a bill that will include sets from Full of Hell and special guests Primitive Man. The...
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Reveal Initial 2023 Lineup – Pantera, MGK, Turnstile + More
Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.
Pantera Announce 2023 European Performances
The highly-anticipated Pantera celebration tour will head overseas to Europe in 2023, with a couple of performances scheduled at two festivals in Germany in the spring. So far, only a handful of shows have been announced, with the majority of them taking place this December in Mexico and South America, which are also all festival performances. Now, the band has confirmed that they'll play the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June. However, the specific date which they'll play each festival hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned for further updates.
Levi Davis missing - latest news: Family issue fresh appeals to rugby star to come home
