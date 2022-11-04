Fears continue to grow for British rugby player Levi Davis, 24, who remains missing more than a week after disappearing in Barcelona, Spain.A former Bath winger originally from Birmingham, Mr Davis most recently turned out for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South but is also well known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor as part of the group Try Star and on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.He was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in the Catalan city on the evening of Saturday 29 October, having arrived from Ibiza by ferry saying he was intending to meet up with friends.Mr Davis is known to have suffered mental health issues in the past, telling The Mail on Sunday in an interview that he had experienced anxiety and depression over his sexuality but had been moved by the emotional support he had received from his teammates.His old team has joined family and friends in appealing on social media for help in finding him.

16 MINUTES AGO