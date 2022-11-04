ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures

The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
BOONE, CO
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees farmhand signs up for another season in Korea

Socrates Brito is staying put. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Socrates Brito has re-signed with KBO’s Kia Tigers. Contract will pay him $800K guarantee with the chance to make $300K more in incentives.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 30-year-old outfielder played...
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge named AL MVP finalist

The BBWAA awards finalists have been revealed. And Yankees’ Aaron Judge is a finalist for the American League MVP award. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He will be going up against Los Angeles Angels slugging ace Shohei Ohtani, and Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez. The 30-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NJ.com

Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury

Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy