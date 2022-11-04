If you turned away for a minute, you probably missed a touchdown. Because there were 20 instances of them. In the final edition of an intrastate AAC rivalry, SMU defeated Houston, 77-63, in an electrifying, explosive, mesmerizing barnburner which shattered the record for most points in regulation in an FBS game, which was previously held by Pitt’s 76-61 win over Syracuse in 2016.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO