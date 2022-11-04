Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
Ardent Mills Is Major Business For Alton and Riverbend
ALTON - Some say it is the backbone of Alton. It welcomes you when you make the left turn from Clark Bridge into the city. It welcomes you when you enter Alton from the Great River Road. It towers at the bottom of State Street. The giant wheat silo emblazoned with the American flag bids one and all a hearty welcome to a hard-working river town.
Laila Anderson continues Bone Marrow donor advocacy
The same smile which lit up arenas during the St. Louis Blues 2019 Stanley cup run lit up Annie Gunn’s restaurant in Chesterfield on Monday. These days, Blues superfan Laila Anderson has many reasons to smile. With her life-threatening autoimmune disorder in the rearview mirror, she’s living like any old teenager.“I am a freshman in […]
‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend
A "new" restaurant is coming to Kirkwood. Heaterz Chicken is opening a restaurant in downtown Kirkwood.
New venue, event space opens in Downtown West
ST. LOUIS — The Hawthorn, a new, multi-use event space in Downtown West, opened Thursday night. “St. Louis has a lot of great venues, and it has some really nice event spaces,” Josh Billue, owner of Marathon Live, a Nashville, Tennessee-based venue management company, said. “We kind of straddle the line between both. So ideally, we don’t take anything away from the market. We just want more shows and more events, and we thought we could provide that with this facility.”
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space
St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
St. Louis area mom’s nonprofit is making playgrounds inclusive for all kids
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — At Jake's "Field of Dreams" playground in Wentzville, kids don't need the latest technology to press the play button. "The spirit of Jake comes alive when I'm here. I can, I can almost feel his presence," said Jim Vollmer. Jake's Field of Dreams was...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
City of Wentzville opens multi-million-dollar recreation center
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The City of Wentzville is celebrating Monday after the grand opening of a multi-million-dollar recreation center. Mayor Nick Guccione said the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94,000 square feet and he hopes it is a place where everyone can come together. “In a third-party...
laduenews.com
Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue
Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
St. Louis Zoo Welcomes Cute New Member To The Zoo Family
If you're headed down to the St. Louis Zoo, you will want to stop by and meet the newest member, Rhubarb, a Francois’ langur baby. Who doesn't love baby animals? Well, the St. Louis Zoo just introduced one of the cutest babies yet. Rhubarb was born on September 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi and is the first Francois’ langur born at the St. Louis Zoo.
St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist
The iconic shop, run by the Koebbe family, has been serving pretzels since 1920
Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar
The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar.
Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week
The star will talk about his new book and give out free copies to school kids
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
myleaderpaper.com
Truck stop project meeting draws dozens
Despite a rainy, cold night on Oct. 25, an informational meeting about the proposal to build a Love’s truck stop in Herculaneum brought out dozens of people, many of whom have been protesting the project at Board of Aldermen meetings. Love’s Travel Stops’ company representative Steve Walters gave a...
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
St. Louis man acquitted in 2016 Soulard murder
A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.
islandernews.com
Dateline: October 13, 2022 – URO spotted in Collinsville, IL
You know the names Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge — the list goes on ad infinitum. But have you ever heard of a Vanderhall? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until I came across one of these UROs (unidentified rolling objects) on my way home from work a couple of weeks ago.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 1