The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Absorb the moon's power on Monday night with Full Moon Miami Beach. Facilitated by Jen Rose, join in on the cacao ceremony, a celebratory ritual that opens the heart. Afterward, enjoy slow and gentle yoga, a warm bonfire, and sound healing, all 'neath the full moon. After the ceremony, you're invited to take a dip in the ocean for an energetic cleanse. 8 to 10 p.m. Monday, on the beach at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $33 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran.
Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Tickets are officially on sale for the 22 nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005715/en/ Andrew Zimmern at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (Photo: Business Wire)
Tom Joyner's 2023 Fantastic Voyage Cruise Will Feature Stevie Wonder

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s retired syndicated host TOM JOYNER will be back hosting his “FANTASTIC VOYAGE” CRUISE MAY 20-27, 2023, sailing out of FORT LAUDERDALE with STEVIE WONDER as one of the performing headliners. The cruise will stop at the ports of COZUMEL, CAYMAN ISLANDS, and JAMAICA. The "Ultimate Party with a Purpose" cruise will support the TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION's program of scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night

The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah

In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
Gulfstream Park’s Dazzling Holiday Light Show Returns Next Weekend

Get ready to ring in the season as Gulfstream Park Village flips the switch on their holiday happenings! The annual Symphony in Lights is right around the corner, bringing an illuminating start to the Hallandale plaza with more than 250,000 LED lights synced up to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music you know and love.
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival welcomes its first vegan food vendor, Things Vegetarian

When most people think of jerk, what comes to mind is meat marinated in pepper and spices, then cooked on the grill until charred to perfection. Candacee Rakem plans on challenging this notion. Rakem and her all-natural company, Things Vegetarian, will not only be making her debut at the upcoming...
Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise

MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
