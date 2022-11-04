Read full article on original website
Willie T's Seafood Shack is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Tickets are officially on sale for the 22 nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005715/en/ Andrew Zimmern at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (Photo: Business Wire)
allaccess.com
Tom Joyner's 2023 Fantastic Voyage Cruise Will Feature Stevie Wonder
URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s retired syndicated host TOM JOYNER will be back hosting his “FANTASTIC VOYAGE” CRUISE MAY 20-27, 2023, sailing out of FORT LAUDERDALE with STEVIE WONDER as one of the performing headliners. The cruise will stop at the ports of COZUMEL, CAYMAN ISLANDS, and JAMAICA. The "Ultimate Party with a Purpose" cruise will support the TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION's program of scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Moxies to Open at The Main Las Olas
It’s the chain’s second South Florida location
We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night
The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
Christian Obumseli’s Texts And Recordings Reveal Girlfriend Courtney Clenney’s History Of Racist Rants, Beatings & Stabbings
New evidence shows Christian "Toby" Obumseli's fatal stabbing wasn't the first time his relationship with OnlyFans model Courtney Clenny erupted in violence.
Click10.com
South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove
MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
usf.edu
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah
In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after...
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
secretmiami.com
Gulfstream Park’s Dazzling Holiday Light Show Returns Next Weekend
Get ready to ring in the season as Gulfstream Park Village flips the switch on their holiday happenings! The annual Symphony in Lights is right around the corner, bringing an illuminating start to the Hallandale plaza with more than 250,000 LED lights synced up to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music you know and love.
WSVN-TV
Local religious leaders band together to condemn rising cases of antisemitism
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is rising against hate, citing antisemitism has become a very real and troubling trend. According to a recent study, Florida alone has had a 71% increase in antisemitic incidents in the past two years. In North Miami, religious leaders of different...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival welcomes its first vegan food vendor, Things Vegetarian
When most people think of jerk, what comes to mind is meat marinated in pepper and spices, then cooked on the grill until charred to perfection. Candacee Rakem plans on challenging this notion. Rakem and her all-natural company, Things Vegetarian, will not only be making her debut at the upcoming...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise
MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
New Glimpse of Coral Springs’ Cornerstone Development Now Released
Artist renderings of Cornerstone and Site Plans. {City of Coral Springs}. Cornerstone developers offer a peak into the future multiuse development with recently released floor plans and artist renderings of the North and South Blocks. The city’s architectural review committee will discuss these plans further at their meeting on Wed.,...
