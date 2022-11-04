MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Tickets are officially on sale for the 22 nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005715/en/ Andrew Zimmern at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (Photo: Business Wire)

