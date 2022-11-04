ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

From victim to advocate: Founder of Harrisburg nonprofit helps survivors of human trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Maddox spends her days in Harrisburg helping victims of human trafficking, something that is prevalent across south central Pennsylvania. "The highway, [Route] 30, it runs right through New York all the way down to Florida," said Maddox, founder and CEO of Justice House of Hope. "People are being victims of a crime they don't even know."
PennLive.com

Pa. takes center stage in political world on Election Day

As millions of voters head to the polls on Tuesday, the eyes of the nation will be trained on Pennsylvania. The hotly-contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine who controls the chamber that’s now evenly divided, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker for Democrats.
PennLive.com

Rogette Harris nailed it | PennLive letters

Rogette Harris hit the nail on the head with her unfinished business piece, “No One Wants to Work.” As she stated, “people do want to work. They just want better jobs, higher pay, improved conditions and appreciation.”. Employers are asking a lot of lower wage employees, such...
CNN

Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes

When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police welcome new canine officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department has a new member. Canine Babs and handler Brock Fasnacht have been training together for the last six weeks in North Carolina. The goal of brining in the new canine officer? “Getting out there and making sure we are protecting the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz

As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
PennLive.com

Cumberland County branch of Child Advocacy Center opens

Officials are celebrating the opening of a new center in Cumberland County, aimed at assisting in child abuse investigations. UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opened a satellite office in the Carlisle area on Friday, enabling a more coordinated approach to investigations that can be complex and traumatizing to young victims.
FOX 43

Unstoppable You | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Free and fighting, Jennifer Foxworthy is a retired navy airman, a motivational speaker and an author. She is also a domestic violence survivor. And now, a victim advocate. Foxworthy travels the country, sharing her story and spreading a message of hope and empowerment. "The very first...
PennLive.com

Election Day; Powerball delay; Eagles engagement: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. High: 59; Low: 33. Sunny. The country watches: As millions of voters head to the polls today, the eyes of the nation will be trained on Pennsylvania. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine which party controls the chamber that’s now evenly divided.
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
thecentersquare.com

Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another

(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
