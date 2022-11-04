Read full article on original website
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
John Fetterman’s campaign suing to have undated, misdated ballots counted
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate has joined the legal fight over whether mail ballots with no date or the incorrect date should be counted in Tuesday’s election. The Democratic campaign sued state elections officials Monday asking a federal judge to order...
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
From victim to advocate: Founder of Harrisburg nonprofit helps survivors of human trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Maddox spends her days in Harrisburg helping victims of human trafficking, something that is prevalent across south central Pennsylvania. "The highway, [Route] 30, it runs right through New York all the way down to Florida," said Maddox, founder and CEO of Justice House of Hope. "People are being victims of a crime they don't even know."
Pa. takes center stage in political world on Election Day
As millions of voters head to the polls on Tuesday, the eyes of the nation will be trained on Pennsylvania. The hotly-contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine who controls the chamber that’s now evenly divided, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker for Democrats.
Rogette Harris nailed it | PennLive letters
Rogette Harris hit the nail on the head with her unfinished business piece, “No One Wants to Work.” As she stated, “people do want to work. They just want better jobs, higher pay, improved conditions and appreciation.”. Employers are asking a lot of lower wage employees, such...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots before Election Day after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh,...
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Adams County Winery joins other in Hops & Vines for Hunger campaign
Adams County Winery is joining Feeding PA, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for a month-long fundraising campaign called Hops & Vines for Hunger to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief and nutrition education resources across the state. Craft breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania will...
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police welcome new canine officer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department has a new member. Canine Babs and handler Brock Fasnacht have been training together for the last six weeks in North Carolina. The goal of brining in the new canine officer? “Getting out there and making sure we are protecting the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz
As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
Cumberland County branch of Child Advocacy Center opens
Officials are celebrating the opening of a new center in Cumberland County, aimed at assisting in child abuse investigations. UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opened a satellite office in the Carlisle area on Friday, enabling a more coordinated approach to investigations that can be complex and traumatizing to young victims.
3 Pa. wineries partner with organizations to promote hunger awareness
Three Pennsylvania wineries – Allegro Winery and Cadenza Vineyards in York County and Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Montgomery County – are joining three statewide organizations for a month-long fundraising campaign to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief and nutrition education resources. The name...
Unstoppable You | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Free and fighting, Jennifer Foxworthy is a retired navy airman, a motivational speaker and an author. She is also a domestic violence survivor. And now, a victim advocate. Foxworthy travels the country, sharing her story and spreading a message of hope and empowerment. "The very first...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Election Day; Powerball delay; Eagles engagement: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. High: 59; Low: 33. Sunny. The country watches: As millions of voters head to the polls today, the eyes of the nation will be trained on Pennsylvania. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine which party controls the chamber that’s now evenly divided.
Pink envelope doe license system is no longer the rule in Pennsylvania
The doe license application process of pink envelopes sent through the mail saw its last use this past July and August. Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed Senate Bill 431 into law, clearing the way for hunters to buy antlerless deer hunting licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service, which is used for the sale of all other Pennsylvania hunting licenses.
Thanks from the Franklin County Friends of Legal Services | PennLive letters
The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group wants to thank everyone who contributed to the tremendous success of our 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale in September. The sale was our biggest ever, and all the proceeds will go to provide legal help in civil cases for low-income families and individuals in our area.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
thecentersquare.com
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
