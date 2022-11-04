ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?

Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
CBS New York

Doctors warn parents of amoxicillin shortage affecting kids

NEW YORK -- Supply shortages have been nothing new through the pandemic, and now, the Food and Drug Administration is warning the antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply, specifically, doses commonly prescribed for children.One Howard Beach mom couldn't believe how hard it was to get amoxicillin for her sick daughter."It's crazy. It shouldn't be this difficult," she said. Her 6-year-old was prescribed the antibiotic by her pediatrician."Her appointment was at 9:15 in the morning. I didn't get it 'til 5:45 at night," the mom said. "They send it to my original pharmacy that I usually use, and I call to see...
The Independent

Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Ingram Atkinson

Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs

Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
The Independent

RSV: What is the infection ‘overwhelming’ hospitals with sick children?

US hospitals have reported being "overwhelmed" with child patients suffering from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.Though most children catch RSV at some point before they turn 12, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the majority of cases are mild and resemble the common cold.However, a new surge of the virus has physicians concerned.What is RSV?RSV is a respiratory infection that generally affects children, often — but not always — under the age of 12. Adults can also become infected with RSV.According to the CDC, symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing....
MICHIGAN STATE
PBS NewsHour

What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?

Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
WashingtonExaminer

Coming clean: Over 35 million Pine-Sol products recalled for bacteria causing infection

Clorox recalled close to 40 million Pine-Sol products for carrying bacteria that can cause illness in those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released the recall on Tuesday, stating that testing identified bacteria in products that were made between January 2021 and September 2022. During that time period, over 37 million products were made and now have been recalled.
labroots.com

A Handful of Almonds a Day Keeps the Microbiome at Bay

A handful of almonds a day could keep your gut healthy by promoting the production of a short-chain fatty acid known as butyrate. Butyrate occurs when gut microbes break down dietary fiber contributing to digestive health. Thousands of microorganisms, known as the gut microbiome, live throughout your digestive system. These...
The List

How To Know Whether Your Kids Have RSV, The Flu, Or COVID-19

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools opted out of in-person learning, businesses switched to remote work when possible, and people were generally avoiding others as much as possible. Many were also wearing masks when they were around others. All of that combined meant dramatically lower flu...
CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Consumer Reports.org

Do You Need Tamiflu for the Flu?

The flu season is off to an early start this year. A number of states, particularly in the southeast, are already experiencing high levels of influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimates that already this season, there have already been 880,000 cases of the flu, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths in the U.S.

