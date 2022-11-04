Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
A man nearly died from a brain infection with a fungus that most people inhale every day
Fungal infections such as Aspergillus pose a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, who have a higher risk of getting sick.
Salmonella can be living on your spice container! Study finds that small bottles can be overlooked sources of contamination
Germs that cause diseases like salmonella could be hiding on your spice container. Researchers at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that spice containers are by far the kitchen item most likely to be contaminated after cooking. In an experiment, nearly half of spice containers were found to...
Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed
What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
Doctors warn parents of amoxicillin shortage affecting kids
NEW YORK -- Supply shortages have been nothing new through the pandemic, and now, the Food and Drug Administration is warning the antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply, specifically, doses commonly prescribed for children.One Howard Beach mom couldn't believe how hard it was to get amoxicillin for her sick daughter."It's crazy. It shouldn't be this difficult," she said. Her 6-year-old was prescribed the antibiotic by her pediatrician."Her appointment was at 9:15 in the morning. I didn't get it 'til 5:45 at night," the mom said. "They send it to my original pharmacy that I usually use, and I call to see...
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs
Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
RSV: What parents should know about the virus that is pushing hospitals to capacity
Doctors across the country say they are seeing an ‘unprecedented’ rise in a common cold-like virus that has put a strain on hospitals as more children are being seen for the infection and admitted because of it. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has been seen in high numbers...
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
RSV: What is the infection ‘overwhelming’ hospitals with sick children?
US hospitals have reported being "overwhelmed" with child patients suffering from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.Though most children catch RSV at some point before they turn 12, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the majority of cases are mild and resemble the common cold.However, a new surge of the virus has physicians concerned.What is RSV?RSV is a respiratory infection that generally affects children, often — but not always — under the age of 12. Adults can also become infected with RSV.According to the CDC, symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing....
WMAZ
Spike in ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria cases after Hurricane Ian not related to eating raw seafood
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded to make landfall in the United States, swamped the Florida coast in late September. In the wake of the storm, areas in Florida hardest hit by the hurricane reported an increase in cases of a “flesh-eating” bacterial infection.
What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
Coming clean: Over 35 million Pine-Sol products recalled for bacteria causing infection
Clorox recalled close to 40 million Pine-Sol products for carrying bacteria that can cause illness in those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released the recall on Tuesday, stating that testing identified bacteria in products that were made between January 2021 and September 2022. During that time period, over 37 million products were made and now have been recalled.
labroots.com
A Handful of Almonds a Day Keeps the Microbiome at Bay
A handful of almonds a day could keep your gut healthy by promoting the production of a short-chain fatty acid known as butyrate. Butyrate occurs when gut microbes break down dietary fiber contributing to digestive health. Thousands of microorganisms, known as the gut microbiome, live throughout your digestive system. These...
How To Know Whether Your Kids Have RSV, The Flu, Or COVID-19
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools opted out of in-person learning, businesses switched to remote work when possible, and people were generally avoiding others as much as possible. Many were also wearing masks when they were around others. All of that combined meant dramatically lower flu...
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Consumer Reports.org
Do You Need Tamiflu for the Flu?
The flu season is off to an early start this year. A number of states, particularly in the southeast, are already experiencing high levels of influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimates that already this season, there have already been 880,000 cases of the flu, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths in the U.S.
4 of the most dangerous fungi that can make you sick, according to the WHO — from toxic mold to yeast infections
According to the WHO, the most dangerous fungi include candida auris, aspergillus, and cryptococcus.
Would more people get a single shot combining flu, COVID-19 booster vaccines? Here’s what Pfizer says
Pfizer says a study is underway of a single shot combining flu and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines. The company says the shot could increase uptake of what are expected to be annual shots for both the flu and COVID-19.
