ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Drier air arrives, breezy at times over weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJS7O_0iycQt1W00

Miami Weather 11/4/2022 5AM 01:54

MIAMI - It was a more comfortable start across South Florida on Friday morning with temperatures in the low 70s.

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather. The rain chance is low as drier air moves in and high pressure builds in, but isolated showers can't be ruled out.

In the afternoon it will be less humid and highs will be closer to normal in the low to mid 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbtI5_0iycQt1W00
Weekend outlook NEXT Weather

The breeze will be increasing out of the northeast with gusts as high as 25 to 29 miles per hour. Heads up for beachgoers. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach through the weekend due to the strong onshore winds and rough surf. It will not be safe to go swimming in the ocean.

Saturday we stay warm and windy at times with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s. As the winds shift more out of the east, spotty showers may blow in on the breeze. Sunday the rain chance increases slightly with the potential for scattered showers.

The CBS4 Next Weather team will be closely monitoring the tropics. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Caribbean and Western Atlantic with a low potential of subtropical or tropical development. Regardless of development, the moisture associated with this low pressure system will bring us more moisture and increase our chance for rain Monday through Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nicole to bring gusty winds, heavy rain

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole. At 7 a.m., it was located about 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. Nicole is moving west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph. Nicole is expected to transition to a tropical storm on Tuesday and begin strengthening. It is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. A Hurricane Watch, a Tropical Storm Warning, and a Storm Surge Watch remain in effect for...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday

MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Check your supplies ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole's arrival in Florida

MIAMI - Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to hit somewhere along the state's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday as a strong storm or possibly a Category 1 hurricane.South Florida can expect heavy rains, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.CBS4's Nicole Lauren went to a Home Depot in Pinecrest to see if anyone was topping off their hurricane supply kit. She found the store was pretty calm and there were plenty of the basic supplies available.For those in South Florida who may be about to experience their first storm or those who dipped into their supplies since we are at the tail end of hurricane season, here are some things you should have on hand just in case.Batteries, flashlights, and water top the list. Your kit should also include something to charge your cell phone, non-perishable food items, toiletries, and cash. Rope comes in handy to secure loose items and it might not be a bad idea to have tarps in case of damage to your residence from flying debris. Insurance companies recommend that you take pictures of your property before and after the storm in case there is any damage.  
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida prepares for Nicole's expected heavy rain, coastal flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - Crews are cleaning out storm drains all over South Florida. They're getting debris out before the expected rain from Nicole.When those drains are blocked that's when water backs up, flooding neighborhoods and homes.   Already, the South Florida Water Management District is lowering canals, making space for flood waters. "We want to physically make more room in these canals you see all over the place, so they are ready to accept the stormwater and rainwater that's anticipated from Nicole," Randy Smith from SFLWMD said.In Pompano Beach, they're loading up sandbags to hand out to residents, so they can...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm and steamy, afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - We will stay warm and humid as a weak frontal boundary will gradually push through South Florida.On Thursday, highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon and it will feel like the low to mid-90s when you factor in the humidity. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible due to some low-level moisture out ahead of the front.Thursday night into Friday lows will fall to the low 70s and upper 60s.It will be a more comfortable start to the weekend with less humidity too. As the front continues to move to our south, high...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida sandbag distribution starts

City of North Miami Beach: Distribution will occur at City of North Miami Beach Fleet Maintenance Building, 1965 NE 151 St. inNorth Miami Beach, FL 33162Nov. 812p.m. - 6 p.m.Nov. 97 a.m. - 12 p.m.*NMB residents must show a valid ID upon arrival to collect up to 4 sandbags per household. Deerfield Beach:Sandbags Available for Deerfield Beach ResidentsA hurricane watch is currently in place for Broward County. The city will give out sandbags, details below. Also, please take a look at the map below for pickup instructions. A detour will be in place to make traffic run effectively.10 a.m. – 6...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor: County prepared for approaching storm

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Nicole may bring and says there will be no interruption in public transit services and with the elections as all precincts will remain open on Tuesday.The Mayor said "Nicole is a reminder that hurricane season is not over. I am urging people to be storm ready if they are not already prepared for this storm event."She said the county would take whatever steps are necessary and did not anticipate an impact with the storm until late Wednesday. She said "Our county teams will remain...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Experts say sea turtle season did not go too well, blame heat

MIAMI - Sea turtle nesting season ended just a few days ago, and now researchers know it didn't go that well.  Heat is part of the reason.  "What we saw this season was a successful season for mama turtles, they laid a lot of nests in Broward County," Stephanie Roche with Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program said.  But, as it turns out, many of the eggs in those nests didn't hatch.  For perspective, the program in Broward County alone monitors 24 miles of coastline, which includes 26 leatherback nests, 2,958 loggerhead nests, and 374 green turtle nests. "We saw about...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble creates beautiful music and community

MIAMI - Once a week the gym at St. Mark's Episcopal School in Fort Lauderdale is filled with beautiful music from the South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble. Led by Dan Bassett, the artistic director, they are rehearsing for their 36th season. The orchestra of every instrument except strings began as the Flamingo Freedom Band. "It was a real fun little group that rehearsed in the back of the church and since then it's just grown and grown," said Bassett. Made up of over 60 active performers from ages 20 to 80, they perform live concerts to audiences of all...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Loews Hotel makes splashy debut in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police intensifying search for deadly hit and run driver

MIAMI - A family from France is in Miami, begging for justice for their daughter.The young woman was killed in a hit and run on Biscayne Blvd. early Sunday morning, and police say they've been tracking the vehicle responsible. "She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet of her daughter, Justine. "She loved her life here."But Justine Avenet's life was cut short at just 24 years old while riding a rented bicycle on Biscayne Blvd. near Northeast 22nd Street Sunday morning."We are devastated," her...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: History and modern cuisine go hand in hand at 27 Restaurant

MIAMI - Located at 2727 Indian Creek Drive on Miami Beach, inside The Freehand Hotel, which was just named Miami's fifth best hotel by Conde Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, is 27 Restaurant and Bar. The entire space is a historic home. "It was a house, a 1930s house that was converted into the restaurant," said Executive Corporate Chef Jimmy Lebron. " So, we kept that feel and that authenticity within the food and the type of service we do and just keeping it homey and comfortable, like grandma." Cool Grandma, yes. Everything is a throwback in time. "Everything...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

A look at early voting motivations as election nears

MIAMI – So far, more than 138,000 people have cast their ballots at early voting locations across Broward County.In Miami-Dade -- more than 205,000 voters have taken advantage of the early voting period. With just one day left of early voting before Tuesday's election, it was somewhat slow at a location in Miami today but tomorrow there is an expectation of a final push of last-minute voters coming out. The polls are currently closed. They were open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. today and will be again tomorrow at all early voting locations. As voters head to the polls,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy