Miami Weather: Drier air arrives, breezy at times over weekend

MIAMI - It was a more comfortable start across South Florida on Friday morning with temperatures in the low 70s.

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather. The rain chance is low as drier air moves in and high pressure builds in, but isolated showers can't be ruled out.

In the afternoon it will be less humid and highs will be closer to normal in the low to mid 80s.

Weekend outlook

The breeze will be increasing out of the northeast with gusts as high as 25 to 29 miles per hour. Heads up for beachgoers. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach through the weekend due to the strong onshore winds and rough surf. It will not be safe to go swimming in the ocean.

Saturday we stay warm and windy at times with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s. As the winds shift more out of the east, spotty showers may blow in on the breeze. Sunday the rain chance increases slightly with the potential for scattered showers.

The CBS4 Next Weather team will be closely monitoring the tropics. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Caribbean and Western Atlantic with a low potential of subtropical or tropical development. Regardless of development, the moisture associated with this low pressure system will bring us more moisture and increase our chance for rain Monday through Wednesday.