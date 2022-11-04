Read full article on original website
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
Shakopee police calls, Oct. 25-31
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 25-31. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 29: A...
Minnetonka Man Pleads Guilty to Drive-By Shooting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Minnetonka man has pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith will be sentenced on December 30th. The shooting happened in August 2021 near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 6th Street in St. Cloud. According to the criminal complaint filed in...
Reading, writing, and legislating: Educators of color seek to shape Minnesota schools from the state Capitol
Mary Frances Clardy, left, and Samantha Sencer-Mura, right, are running for Minnesota House seats representing Inver Grove Heights and Minneapolis. Photos:. By Becky Z. Dernbach | Sahan Journal • November 5, 2022. Mary Frances Clardy was in her mid-thirties, well into her career as a housing advocate and civil...
U of M researchers seeking to cut down state's number of car-deer crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- November is peak time for car-deer crashes in Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth are on a mission to reduce the number of deer-car collisions on Minnesota roads with a new study happening right now.More than $20 million in insurance claims are filed every year because of car-deer crashes, but experts said that number is higher because many crashes are not reported.The $200,000 study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation aims to make the roads safer, save drivers money and potentially save lives.The study officially started in spring of 2021.Ron Moen, an associate...
Sweeping up the homeless
Have you ever wondered how you would fare if for unforeseen reasons you became homeless? You may think it wouldn’t happen because you have resources and could reach out to family and friends for help. But what if you couldn’t? What resources would you need? How would you access them? How would you stay safe? Would you have allies? Whom would you trust? Would you opt for a shelter (assuming a bed were available)? Maybe sleep on a mat or cot alongside many others without shelter? Or approach an existing, established camp, perhaps one with a good reputation regarding safety and friendliness?
Forest Lake school staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students
A former staff member at a Forest Lake school has been fired after she was accused of sharing inappropriate photos with students. The staff member no longer works for the school district, according to a letter sent out by Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell. An investigation by the school led to an arrest on Thursday.
Paid letter: Coughlen, Lorenz for the Savage council
Last weekend in the Savage Pacer, I read in the bios of the various candidates vying for public office in the South Metro. This information is critical as we elect candidates who we expect will continue to best serve our community. Through the tireless work of our Savage mayor, council...
Paid letter: Tabke for the House
I have known Brad Tabke for several years and found him to be thoughtful, focused, and an excellent communicator. Brad supports women’s rights, has worked tirelessly to fund education, and fought to develop and execute a plan to improve Shakopee’s infrastructure. As mayor, Brad supported expansion of the community center and improvements to the downtown commercial district.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Planning commissioner hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'
Tensions rose at a Minneapolis Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday after a pastor claimed that more rapes would happen if a developer built affordable housing units near the University of Minnesota sorority houses. The objections of Pastor Parnell Mahoney, of the Maranatha Christian Church near the U of M, and...
Remember When: Nov. 5, 2022
125 YEARS AGOFrom the Nov. 11, 1897, Scott County Argus. M. M. Segelbaum was in town Monday and Tuesday concluding arrangements for enlarging his Shakopee store. The plan is to move the partition wall between the two stores of the Condon block, and make one spacious room of the whole. The upper story will be supported by pillars. Work on the alteration has been begun and will be pushed to rapid completion, and Mr. Segelbaum hopes to be into the big store by the 25th of the month. The remodeled store will have the largest front and floor space of any in town. John Poetz has the contract for the work of alteration.
Paid letter: Tabke responds to Q-and-A comments
Every campaign, Shakopee voters look forward to reading the Question and Answers section printed by the Shakopee Valley News. It is a great opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about their platform, what they care about, and how they see the future of our community. Unfortunately this year, instead...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Minneapolis man caught with drugs after high speed chase in Freeborn County pleads guilty
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after a high speed chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36 of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree controlled substance crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a stun gun, two counts of third-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull Ingram over just before 11:30 pm on August 10, 2021, after observing his vehicle crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.
Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams
A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
Paid letter: Mars wants Shakopee to be 'best'
I am Corky, your Mayor's wife. I am writing to express why Bill Mars is an excellent choice to continue being our Mayor!. Bill the professional, positive face of our City of Shakopee. The Mayor's job is to be a positive image of our community, promote your city, and be a leader. Bill has proven this in the past seven years as Shakopee has become innovative, increasingly entertaining and thriving more than ever. Why is that? Bill has vision for Shakopee and brings these ideas to reality.
Man charged with starting fire at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man accused of vandalizing and setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center last week has been charged. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged on Friday, Nov. 4 with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and first-degree damage to property. All are felony charges.
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Child Nutrition Fraud Scheme
A Plymouth woman, whom prosecutors describe as “a serial fraudster,” has pleaded guilty to her role in trying to defraud the federal government out of more than $11 million. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the plea on Friday. Prosecutors accused Anab Awad, 52, of operating a scheme with...
Letter: Shakopee is thriving
In the face of what’s happening in our country as a whole recently, Shakopee has continued to grow and prosper under its current leadership. In 32 years as a downtown business and property owner, I have never witnessed more excitement and buzz from Shakopee residents about what’s going on downtown, and in our community as a whole. The influx of exciting new businesses, along with the two new apartment developments, has breathed unparalleled new life into what was already a bustling historic downtown district to be proud of!
