Police search for truck stolen from Somerset County tow company
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township. Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m. Two unidentified men reportedly entered […]
wtae.com
Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
Woman charged with public drunkenness, punching cop at Greensburg bar
A woman is accused of punching a Greensburg police officer Thursday night after becoming intoxicated and refusing to leave a downtown bar. Valeri Renee Price, 30, of Greensburg, is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated and simple assault, defiant trespass and public drunkenness at Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street.
Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a Blair County smoke shop is accused of embezzling thousands while the owner was away, according to the charges filed. While Stefanie Musselman, 35, of Roaring Spring, was the manager at the Taylor Township Puff Super Value, she allegedly stole a total of $20,112.76 over a nine-day […]
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA
A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
1 person injured after Monaca shooting
One person was injured after being shot near the Walmart on Brodhead Road in Monaca, Beaver County. When officers arrived they caught a suspect in an adjacent neighborhood and took him into custody.
One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
Man dies in police chase in Pittsburgh
A chase involving Pittsburgh police turned deadly early Sunday morning. One man died after fleeing the police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashing into a wall. The events began when officers responded to a crash scene at Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue around 6:40 a.m. They saw a car...
State police slap Reserve Township auto salvage yard with multiple charges
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County salvage yard is facing more than 800 summary offenses and dozens of misdemeanor charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Fraud Investigators conducted a routine audit at Rusty Hook Auto Salvage LLC in Reserve Township in September. There, investigators say they found...
WJAC TV
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on state Route 31 at residence 1291 in East Huntingdon Township at around 12:51 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Timothy Lee...
WTRF
Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses.
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
butlerradio.com
One Hurt in Slippery Rock Township Crash
One person was injured following a one car crash that occurred late last month in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County. According to State Police, 35-year-old Daniel Conley of Slippery Rock was traveling on New Castle Road just after 7pm on October 26th when he allegedly lost control of his pickup.
2-year-old dies after drowning in pond in Bethel Park
A 2-year-old who fell into a pond in Bethel Park Saturday has died. According to Bethel Park police, officers responded to a residence on Tischler Road just after noon for a report of a child who fell into a pond on the property. Officers started CPR when they got there.
wccsradio.com
ACTIVE WEEKEND FOR FIREFIGHTERS INCLUDES THREE BRUSH FIRES
Indiana County firefighters have had to battle three brush fires this weekend, including one that broke out early Sunday that proved particularly troublesome. At 1:18 AM, Brush Valley and Vintondale firefighters were dispatched to a fire along Michaels Road in Buffington Township. Homer City and Cherryhill Township were summoned soon after, and a half-hour after the original call, Armagh/East Wheatfield was sent to the fire, along with Citizens Rehab. Clyde firefighters were added to the call shortly after 2 AM, and the Clymer and Black Lick fire companies were placed on standby.
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend; Allegedly Attempts to Jump Out of Moving Vehicle
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man accused of strangling his girlfriend and allegedly attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township moved forward in court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 47-year-old Chad Ryan Matthews...
