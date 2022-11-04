ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

WTAJ

Police search for truck stolen from Somerset County tow company

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township. Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m. Two unidentified men reportedly entered […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA

A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man dies in police chase in Pittsburgh

A chase involving Pittsburgh police turned deadly early Sunday morning. One man died after fleeing the police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashing into a wall. The events began when officers responded to a crash scene at Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue around 6:40 a.m. They saw a car...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Slippery Rock Township Crash

One person was injured following a one car crash that occurred late last month in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County. According to State Police, 35-year-old Daniel Conley of Slippery Rock was traveling on New Castle Road just after 7pm on October 26th when he allegedly lost control of his pickup.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wccsradio.com

ACTIVE WEEKEND FOR FIREFIGHTERS INCLUDES THREE BRUSH FIRES

Indiana County firefighters have had to battle three brush fires this weekend, including one that broke out early Sunday that proved particularly troublesome. At 1:18 AM, Brush Valley and Vintondale firefighters were dispatched to a fire along Michaels Road in Buffington Township. Homer City and Cherryhill Township were summoned soon after, and a half-hour after the original call, Armagh/East Wheatfield was sent to the fire, along with Citizens Rehab. Clyde firefighters were added to the call shortly after 2 AM, and the Clymer and Black Lick fire companies were placed on standby.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

