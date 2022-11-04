Read full article on original website
Hope for Hunger brings in 2,000 items for the needy
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope for Hunger, WTOK’s annual food drive, brought in thousands of cans, boxes and bags of non-perishable food to be shared with our community. The Salvation Army and LOVE’s Kitchen will share the donations with people in need locally. Piggly Wiggly owner, Joe...
Stronger Together Foundation adopts section of Highway 19
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A new foundation is working to bless families and friends affected by suicide. Among its ongoing efforts is maintaining a well-traveled section of Highway 19 North, just outside of Collinsville. The Stronger Together Foundation exists to prevent suicide among veterans. President Mike Couch breaks down...
Frontline Responders: Local banker giving back to his community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a banker in this week’s Frontline Resonders feature. Neil Henry of Citizens National Bank has been a mentor, coach and financial literacy teacher to young people in his community. This banker spends most of his time at Meridian High School, educating students and athletes on the quality of life they deserve.
Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival bring crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival brought crowds to downtown Meridian on a rainy day. The event organizer, Lucy Dormont, said the 2022 Rail Fest highlights the history of the railroad system in the Queen City. “The biggest thing with this is not...
Beautiful week ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We had a rainy day yesterday and saw almost an inch of rainfall in Meridian and we saw values even higher in some places. The storms have moved out of our area and so have our weekly rain chances as we only see about a 10 percent chance of rain over the next 5 days.
MFD urges the public to check smoke alarms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department said smoke is the leading cause of fire deaths and even a small fire can fill your home in less than10 minutes so having a working smoke detector on every floor of your home is vital. James Hollingsworth, the Deputy Chief with...
NAS presents first Teacher Salute Award
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Naval Air Station presented its first Teacher Salute Award to Brittany Eakes, a 4th grade teacher at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School. The military base is recognizing teachers who are ‘dedicated to teaching, inspiring and growing the hearts and minds of all students, especially those...
Crimenet 11_07_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marvin Omar Doblado Andrade. Andrade is a 40-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 5′ 9″ in height and weighs 180 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
RCA brings home their sixth consecutive state championship
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Warriors brought the CFA 8-man state championship trophy home for the sixth consecutive time on Friday. RCA beat Jacksonville Christian Academy 44-22 to clinch this years state title. The Warriors had one of their biggest senior classes yet with 11 total seniors.
Unseasonably warm weather for Election Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An upper-level dome of High Pressure will remain over our area for Tuesday, Election Day. This will lead to another round of unseasonably warm temps as the air under that High is sinking and compressing. So, just like Monday, mid-upper 80s are expected Tuesday with passing clouds and no rain. The record high for Meridian on Tuesday is 87 degrees...so, it’ll be close. Regardless, dress for warm weather. Your morning won’t be too bad either with temps in the low-mid 60s, but watch out for dense patchy fog if you plan to head to the polls when they open at 7am.
Rain continues for our Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thankfully, the severe threat is over for the day. However, much needed rain will continue for much of the area through the afternoon. Gradually, between 2p-4pm, rain will begin tapering off from west to east. Even though the steady heavy rain will move out, light showers or pesky drizzle could linger for some spots throughout the evening. Rainfall estimates will range from 1-3 inches. Highs will hover near 70 degrees today. Tonight, lows will stay mild...in the low 60s.
Lake softball player, Abbie McGee, signs to Holmes
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Hornets senior softball player, Abbie McGee signed to continue her academic and athletics career with Holmes Community College on Monday. McGee was apart of last season state runner up title. During that season she had 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 31 RBI’s.
Midterm General Election happening this Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Let your voices be heard this Tuesday as voting polls open for the Midterm General Election. All voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but remember on election day you will have to vote in your assigned precinct. Donna Jill Johnson, the...
