MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An upper-level dome of High Pressure will remain over our area for Tuesday, Election Day. This will lead to another round of unseasonably warm temps as the air under that High is sinking and compressing. So, just like Monday, mid-upper 80s are expected Tuesday with passing clouds and no rain. The record high for Meridian on Tuesday is 87 degrees...so, it’ll be close. Regardless, dress for warm weather. Your morning won’t be too bad either with temps in the low-mid 60s, but watch out for dense patchy fog if you plan to head to the polls when they open at 7am.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO