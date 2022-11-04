MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host local author Celeste Orr for a “Women Who Write” workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. In this workshop, Orr will share the tools, writing prompts, stories, motivators, book lists, inspirations and productivity tricks that have helped her get past doubt, fear and procrastination and back on the path toward her writing dreams. This workshop will be interactive, and participants will do some writing from prompts during the session.

