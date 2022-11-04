Read full article on original website
mdislander.com
“Oliver!” is promising for new drama team
Directing a high school musical is a daunting task under any circumstances. But stepping into the shoes of a beloved, retiring director such as Frank Bachman, following two years of a raging pandemic we are not fully out of yet, would be enough to give the most seasoned theater pro reason to consider passing up the opportunity.
mdislander.com
Local author to hold writing workshop
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host local author Celeste Orr for a “Women Who Write” workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. In this workshop, Orr will share the tools, writing prompts, stories, motivators, book lists, inspirations and productivity tricks that have helped her get past doubt, fear and procrastination and back on the path toward her writing dreams. This workshop will be interactive, and participants will do some writing from prompts during the session.
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
