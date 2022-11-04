The vital cultural connections between Haiti and Cuba, separated as they are by just 50 miles of sea, have helped shape the larger story of music in the Caribbean basin. Music bridges cultures and languages, even transcending borders. Immerse yourself in a sonic exploration led by NSL Danse Ensemble founder Nancy St Léger as she offers a look at the significant Franco-Afro-Haitian roots of Cuban music and dance. Inspired by the current exhibition Turn the Beat Around, this evening of discussion, rhythm, and dance will foster appreciation for the multiple currents that combined to create sounds that have since had global influence.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO